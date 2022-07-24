De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andre De Grasse
    Canadian sprinter
  • Marco Arop
    Canadian athletics competitor (1998-)
  • Jerome Blake
    Canadian athlete
  • Glenroy Gilbert
    Canadian sprint athlete
  • Brendon Rodney
    Canadian athletics competitor and sprinter

EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that.

Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday.

"(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse said.

"This year, I think with a lot of us being more fresh — myself, running like six races and then Brendon coming in for the relay, I think that also helped us. Just being able to practise the relay more and being able to go out there and have that team chemistry."

The Americans grabbed silver (37.55), while Great Britain claimed bronze (37.83).

The gold was Canada's third medal of the world championships.

De Grasse, lined up side-by-side with American Marvin Bracy, the silver medallist from the 100m, when receiving their batons, put his stamp on the final with his signature closing speed.

The Markham, Ont., native contracted COVID-19 just a month back and did not qualify for the 100m final before pulling his name out of the 200m competition.

It seemed to do wonders for the 27-year-old, along with what felt like a home crowd cheering the team on.

"It's special. There's a lot of Canadian flags out there, a lot of fans cheering us on — it definitely feels good. It's not technically on home soil but it kind of felt like it."

De Grasse wasn't the only one to have been dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

Athletics Canada coach Glenroy Gilbert had to coach the team through Zoom having contracted the virus himself recently.

Despite all that's happened, continuity and team chemistry has become the name of the game for the Canadian squad.

"We've run together at the Olympics last year — we have the same team. This year, with our head coach going down … It was one of those things where we trust ourselves and open the marks up a little bit and give us some wiggle room to work with," Blake said.

"That was the most important thing — to just get the stick moving. Once we have the stick moving, (it) doesn't slow down."

The victory also comes after some near misses by Canada's team.

Canada earned silver at last summer's Tokyo Olympics and bronze in Rio in 2016, plus bronze at the 2015 worlds in Beijing. Canada didn't make the final at the last worlds in 2019 in Doha.

Led by Donovan Bailey, Canada won 4x100 gold at the 1995 and 1997 world championships. That team included Gilbert himself.

In more Canadian action, Marco Arop continues his immense rise in the men's 800-metre ranks.

The Edmonton native earned his first world championship medal with a bronze on Saturday. For the 23-year-old, ranked fourth in the world, it was a full circle moment.

"This will hold a special place in my heart. First world championship medal — it all comes full circle," Arop said. "Starting from Doha world champs and making the final, not placing top three and not making the Olympic final.

"It's just a great moment."

Arop is just the second Canadian male to medal in the race at worlds. Gary Reed won silver in 2007 in Osaka, Japan.

Finishing eighth at the world indoor championships in March, Arop began gaining momentum by winning the Canadian national championships, then running the third-fastest time in the world this season (1:43.61) three weeks ago at the Pre World Invitational Championships.

The bronze medal-effort did not come without a scare, as Arop had to hold off surging fourth-place finisher Emmanuel Wonyonyi of Kenya.

"Relief that I didn't get caught at the line. I mean, I got caught, but I'm happy that I came out with the medal."

Kenya's Emmanuel Korir captured gold with a time of one minute 43.71 seconds. Algerian Djamel Sedjati claimed silver crossing the line in 1:44.14.

Arop, who ran 1:44.28, started out the race steadily before getting tied up with Wonyonyi early in the race.

"Part of me was just thinking, 'relax, stay calm. You could still get back.'"

And that he did. Arop took the lead around the 200-metre mark and managed to hold onto it for much of the way.

"I knew if I didn't get out in 23 seconds, I'd have something left for the finish," he said.

"Once I took the lead, I knew I had to make a move early otherwise Korir and Sedjati were gonna come. I knew they could close hard. I made sure I made that move early (and) take some people out of the race.

As the final bend came, Korir started to make his push, as Arop looked to be slowing down in the final 100 metres.

After losing the lead with about 50 metres remaining, Arop was caught by Sedjati with the finish line just a few metres away.

Arop looks forward to next year's world championships where he feels he could do even better.

"Once I've done something, I feel like I could do it again," he said. "I know next year's going to be even better and bigger and I think the goal will remain the same."

Meanwhile, Damian Warner's quest for a world decathlon title is over.

The 32-year-old from London, Ont., suffered an apparent hamstring injury about 120 metres into the 400 on Saturday, the final event of Day 1.

"I'm not sure yet. I have to go back and see," Warner said. "I felt my hamstring pull a couple times. I was in lane one so it felt like it was pretty tight and I was trying to stay in my lane. As soon as I came off, it felt like something went and I just couldn't continue."

Canada's Olympic champion was the leader through the first four events of the day.

Pierce Lepage of Whitby, Ont., was second after Day 1 on Saturday, with 4,485 points. Ayden Owens-Delerme of Puerto Rico moved into the lead after Warner's injury.

Warner has never won world decathlon gold. He has a silver and two bronze.

At last summer's Tokyo Olympics, Warner shattered his Canadian record and became one of just four decathletes in history to top the 9,000-point barrier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.

Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian quartet of Brown, Blake, Rodney, De Grasse advances to 4x100m relay final

    The Canadian quartet of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse have punched their ticket into the men's 4x100-metre relay final set for Saturday night at the World Athletics Championships. Canada finished second in their heat behind France in a season-best time of 38.10. USA's foursome of Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Marvin Bracy were the fastest qualifiers on the night with a world-leading time of 37.87. De Grasse, who withdrew from the 200m event earlie

  • Canada wins gold in men's 4x100m relay at World Athletics Championships

    Twenty-six years after Robert Esmie, Glenroy Gilbert, Bruny Surin and Donovan Bailey captured gold for Canada in the men's 4x100-metre relay on a Saturday night in Georgia at the 1996 Olympics, another Canadian quartet of runners have struck gold again — this time on a Saturday night in Eugene, Ore. With a boisterous American crowd going crazy for the heavily-favoured U.S. track team at the World Athletics Championships, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse ran the race

  • Pride in Canada's military has eroded over the past year: report

    Canadians have a high opinion of their military but recent sexual misconduct scandals in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have damaged its reputation, says a new report commissioned by the Department of National Defence. The report, which was prepared by Earnscliffe Strategy Group, includes results from a web and phone survey conducted in 2021 and a series of online discussions conducted by focus groups in 2022. It found participants' opinions of the military are less positive now than previous s

  • Report: Jonathan Huberdeau unhappy with how trade to Flames played out

    Jonathan Huberdeau was not expecting a trade to Calgary this summer.

  • Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc crashes out

    Verstappen now has a 63-point lead on Leclerc in the standings after getting his seventh win of the season.

  • Blue Jays ride Manoah's arm more than their bats, beat Bosox

    All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. “When he’s on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said.

  • Marco Arop wins bronze for first career world championship medal in 800m

    EUGENE, Ore. — Marco Arop earned his first world championship medal with a bronze in the men's 800-metre final on Saturday at the world track and field championships. The Edmonton native finished with a time of one minute 44.28 seconds. Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won gold with a season-best performance of 1:43.71. Algerian Djamel Sedjati grabbed silver crossing the line in 1:44.14. The 23-year-old Arop is just the second Canadian man to ever medal in the race at worlds. Gary Reed won silver in 2007

  • Italian stars show off their skills as Toronto FC hammers Charlotte FC

    Toronto FC fans showed Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne a lot of love in their MLS debut Saturday. And the Italian newcomers repaid them in spades. Bernardeschi scored one goal and set up another and Insigne collected a stylish assist as Toronto celebrated its new Italian star power with a 4-0 romp over expansion Charlotte FC. "It felt pretty special, to be honest," said Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono. "A really really big night," added captain Michael Bradley. "You could feel it driving

  • How Queen Elizabeth Drinks Her Tea

    A former royal chef shared how the Queen Elizabeth prefers her tea.

  • Kentucky’s Abby Steiner and U.S. women pull off upset for 4x100 relay gold at Worlds

    “I wanted to show up for these ladies so badly. So I was going to do whatever it took to run the heck out of my leg.”

  • Maple Leafs development camp takeaways: Matthew Knies lives up to hype

    Here are the three most significant takeaways from the past week at Maple Leafs development camp.

  • Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women's relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch t

  • Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 208

    See the top Twitter reactions to Paddy Pimblett's win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 208.

  • Lamar Jackson bet on himself, now Baltimore Ravens must pony up for hefty new deal | Opinion

    Lamar Jackson, entering option year of his rookie deal, is running late when it comes to striking mega contract that other QBs have already received.

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • NHRA Funny Car leader Robert Hight tops qualifying at Sonoma

    “There’s a lot on the line, but we’re going to take it one round at a time,” Hight said. Leah Pruett topped the Top Fuel field, Erica Enders was fastest in Pro Stock and Angelle Sampey led the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup. Coming off a victory last week in Colorado, Pruett had a run of 3.689 at 327.59 on Friday for her first No. 1 qualifier of the season and 12th in her career.

  • 'We hope we don't find anything': Alberta First Nation begins ground-penetrating radar survey

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. As Mike Beaver looks out toward the shore of North Wabasca Lake in northern Alberta, his heart feels heavy. Beaver, an elder of Bigstone Cree Nation, is also a residential school survivor who was forced to attend the Desmarais Residential School from 1949 until 1958. On Tuesday, the First Nation about 320 kilometres north of Edmonton began a week-long ground-penetrating radar survey after interviews from survivors indicated potential burials of c

  • Three dead in Philippines university shooting

    STORY: EDITORS PLEASE NOT: CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGESThe suspect, wounded in a shootout with a campus security officer, is in custody and under interrogation, Quezon City police chief Remus Medina told reporters.Rose Furigay, former mayor of the southern Lamitan city, was shot as she was about to attend the graduation of her daughter at the law school of Ateneo de Manila Unversity, Medina said.The suspect, who had no relative at the graduation, was also a native of Lamitan in Basilan island province, a stronghold of extremist group Abu Sayyaf.The two other casualties were a campus security officer and an unidentified male, the police said.Ateneo cancelled the graduation ceremony because of the shooting incident.

  • US women get gold and for men, it's more of same in relay

    For the U.S. women’s relay team, this was a shock. The women pulled a stunner over Jamaica in the 4x100 relay at world championships Saturday, while the favored men finished second after the latest sloppy baton exchange in what has been a ritual since before anyone on this team was born. Bracy fell behind in the anchor leg after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally got the stick into his teammate's hand.

  • Tires slashed in Ontario: Tyer Extinguisher group allegedly damages dozens of SUVs in Kitchener

    Waterloo police are looking for any information on a spate of tire slashings in Kitchener that all had one thing in common - all the targeted vehicles were SUVs. An international group known as Tyer Extinguishers appears to be the culprit. In a statement on their website, they take responsibility for flattening the tires of 60 SUVs in multiple locations across the Waterloo Region.