Grass Valley man, 51, dies after an SUV flips along Highway 49, the CHP reports

A man died after he was thrown from an SUV when it crashed along State Route 49, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP’s office in Grass Valley responded about 8 p.m. Friday to reports of an overturned vehicle on the highway south of Streeter Road in south Nevada County. The driver was found dead, according to the CHP, ejected from a Jeep Cherokee.

Officers said they determined the man, a 51-year-old from Grass Valley, was driving recklessly, swerving from lane to lane before losing control of the vehicle and overturning several times. The man was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol might be a factor, the CHP reported.