Grass Valley, California house sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located in the 16000 block of Peninsula Court in Grass Valley was sold on November 17, 2021 for $1,200,000, or $335 per square foot. The house built in 1998 has an interior space of 3,583 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 108,900 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased close by:

On Bianca Lane, Grass Valley, in May 2021, a 1,580-square-foot home was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $275.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.