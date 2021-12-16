Grass Valley, California house sells for $2 million

On November 2, 2021, a seller has sold a roomy property built in 1991 located in the 15800 block of Garden Bar Road in Grass Valley. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $470 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 2,158,833 square-foot lot.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.