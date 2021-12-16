Grass Valley, California house sells for $1.3 million

A seller has sold a 3,650-square-foot roomy house built in 1971 located in the 15600 block of Allison Ranch Road in Grass Valley. The deed was signed on November 8, 2021. The purchase price was $1,280,000, or $351 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 336,283 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In June 2021, a 1,579-square-foot home at Berriman Loop in Grass Valley sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $358.

A 1,388-square-foot home on 10191 Pine Court in Grass Valley sold in July 2021 for $455,000, a price per square foot of $328.

