Grass Valley, California house sells for $1.8 million

A spacious house built in 1985 located in the 14600 block of You Bet Road in Grass Valley gets new owners. The 3,420-square-foot property was sold on November 4, 2021. The $1,825,000 purchase price works out to $534 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 217,800 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,288-square-foot home on 14754 You Bet Road in Grass Valley sold in September 2021 for $435,000, a price per square foot of $338.

In August 2021, a 2,177-square-foot home at Capitol Drive in Grass Valley sold for $689,000, a price per square foot of $316.

On Capitol Drive, Grass Valley, in May 2021, a 1,785-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $420.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.