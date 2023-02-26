Grass-powered gas to heat homes for the first time

Telegraph reporters
·4 min read
Green gas will be made from grass material using anaerobic digestion - Ecotricity
Green gas will be made from grass material using anaerobic digestion - Ecotricity

Grass-powered gas is set to heat thousands of homes for the first time in the coming weeks.

Green energy firm Ecotricity is expected to begin supplying 5,300 homes from its plant near Reading in April.

Research has estimated that the grass biogas can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 90 per cent.

It is hoped the scheme can be scaled up to supply fuel to more homes around the country.

The £11 million mill uses bacteria to break down grasses and herbs, which absorb carbon dioxide while growing, in an anaerobic digester.

This produces biogas which is then “scrubbed” to remove some carbon dioxide and upgraded to biomethane for use in the gas network.

An organic fertiliser, which is intended to help grow more grass, is also produced.

Hopes for expansion

Homes in Berkshire will be supplied through the distribution company Southern Gas Networks.

Ecotricity owner Dale Vince hopes to expand across the country, building mills which minimise the use of fossil fuels while avoiding damage to the environment, and boost energy security.

Mr Vince, 61, said: “We are ready to go and once the gas supply company’s measuring and checking equipment is in place we expect to start in April.”

Green gas has previously been made from food waste or “high energy” crops such as maize, but both face sustainability issues and problems with a lack of scale.

Maize, for example, is fertiliser-hungry, attracts birds that struggle to survive in it, and is harvested around autumn, leaving topsoil run-off.

“Our mix of grass with herbs and clovers makes carbon neutral gas, pulling carbon out of the atmosphere,” said Mr Vince. “It’s a cycle of carbon rather than a net emission.

“When you burn fossil fuel it’s carbon from millions of years ago that gets released into the atmosphere.

“We’re buying the grass from farmers. Instead of them using it to grow for animals, they’re selling it to us.

“It's better for farmers, they get a better price and more security because animal agriculture is a super marginal business. It only exists with massive subsidies.”

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90pc

On average, the amount of grass being used initially could be cultivated every year from around 3,000 acres to provide over 48 million kWh of gas, while saving nearly 12,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions - but the ultimate goal is to expand on a national scale.

A report by Imperial College Consultants estimated the UK has 6.46 million hectares of suitable grassland not involved in food production, enough for 5,400 green gas mills to provide up to 236.5TWh - sufficient to heat 98.8 per cent of British homes if made energy efficient.

The research estimated that gas made from grass can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 90 per cent when compared to the current use of North Sea gas and synthetic fertilisers.

The report also said the Government’s national air source heat pump roll-out – its alternative plan for heating homes without carbon emissions - would cost six times as much as a green gas roll out and would not be possible in 20 per cent of British homes.

That plan would also require the scrapping of millions of boilers and cookers, as well as the UK gas grid.

Project will supply 5,300 homes

Asked about Ecotricity’s biomethane project, a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “Initiatives like this show how the UK is leading in the development of innovations in green technologies that can help increase our energy security, tackle climate change and bring down people’s bills.”

Southern Gas Networks said: “We’ve partnered with Ecotricity to deliver a biomethane to grid project at a site in Farley Hill near Reading. The project will supply 5,300 nearby properties with renewable green gas for heat and power, helping to reduce each household’s annual carbon emissions by an equivalent of 2.2 tonnes.

“Our role is to commission the gas entry unit infrastructure at the plant. This equipment will measure the flow of gas into our network and ensure it meets the required specification. Approximately 700m3 of biomethane-powered renewable energy will be injected into our local intermediate pressure network every hour.”

A National Gas Transmission spokesman: “Biomethane will play an important supporting role in the journey to Britain achieving net zero.”

Latest Stories

  • Highly Intelligent and Possibly Invincible Super Pigs Are Invading America

    A special breed of highly intelligent super pigs from Canada have started to travel south into the northern United States. Here's what we know.

  • Massive king cobra emerges in family's living room while they watch TV

    A couple were shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.The 12ft long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of the room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, southern Thailand, on Friday afternoon February 24.Husband Prachit Thongdonpho, 59, and his wife Sopha, 52, watched in horror as the deadly snake slithered up the wall of their bungalow.He called the emergency number and wildlife handlers arrived at the home. They caught the snake and released it back into the wild around 15 miles from the village.Traumatised wife Sopha said: 'The snake was as thick as my calf. It was so big it could have eaten a cow.'Researchers found that 7,000 people are treated for snake bites each year in Thailand. Suchai Suteparuk from the Division of Toxicology at Chulalongkorn University reported that 30 of those die, with cobras being the biggest killer.

  • 'Never-ending drought emergency': Italy's iconic Venice canals have dried up

    As Venice's famed canals run dry, images show awe-struck onlookers perched above canals reduced to muddy pits.

  • Fact check: Video that appears to show cracks in the Earth from China, not Turkey or Syria

    A video showing large fissures or cracks predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

  • Potent Ontario storm likely to disrupt travel with wintry cocktail

    Another winter storm looms for Ontario, with a mix of snow, ice and rain expected across southern sections of the province.

  • Accumulating snow coats B.C.'s South Coast, makes travel arduous

    Although snow eases Sunday morning on the B.C. South Coast, travel will remain difficult through the day

  • Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c

  • How this facility in central Alberta is giving new life to oil waste

    Out of the thousands of oil facilities that dot Brazeau County, one stands out from the rest. Instead of producing, compressing or pumping fuel, Recover Energy Services Inc. recycles oil from drilling waste. The company's facility is located just outside Lodgepole, about 170 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. "I'm pretty proud of what our team has accomplished here," CEO Stan Ross said. When a new oil well gets drilled, sometimes thousands of metres deep, companies use a drilling fluid, such as a

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Cuban firefighters battle raging forest fire

    Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.

  • Researchers say that the oil price cap imposed by Western leaders to limit Russia's ability to fund its war against Ukraine didn't exactly work

    A team of academics says that Russian oil exporters have been selling oil at above the $60 market cap set on Russian oil by Western countries.

  • First, a blizzard warning in Southern California. Now thundersnow?

    A weather spotter reported thundersnow, which is when lightning and thunder occurs during a snowstorm. The weather phenomenon will return to the Southland on Saturday.

  • More rain coming to SoCal through Wednesday after epic stormstorm moves out

    A winter storm carving a path through Southern California slackened Saturday, leaving sleet, snow and record-setting rain in its wake.

  • Michigan Researchers Find Every River Fish They Test Contains 'Forever Chemicals'

    “It just demonstrates how ubiquitous these chemicals are in the environment,” one researcher said.

  • EPA orders 'pause' of derailment contaminated waste removal

    Federal environmental authorities have ordered a temporary halt in the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment earlier this month in eastern Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line. Region 5 administrator Debra Shore of the Environmental Protection Agency said Saturday the agency ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments from the site of the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine but vowed that removal of the material would resume “very soon.” Going forward, disposal plans including locations and transportation routes for contaminated waste will be subject to EPA review and approval, she said.

  • Bald eagle peeks out from snow-covered nest

    STORY: A livestream of the eagle's nest, provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MNDNR) EagleCam, showed the mother eagle shaking the snow off of her feathers as she emerged from the snow-covered nest on Thursday (February 23).According to MDNR, there are currently two eggs in the nest, both laid between February 15-18. The nest is situated in the Twin Cities region of Minneapolis and St. Paul. An exact location was not provided by MNDNR to maintain the safety of the bald eagle.

  • Winter weather forces Yosemite to close; severe storms forecast in Oklahoma, Kansas: Weekend weather

    Snow and rain kept pummeling California on Saturday before shifting eastward to the central U.S.

  • Sustainable Saskatchewan $1.1M ad campaign: Selling the province or 'greenwashing' the problem

    If you have been in an airport in Canada recently you might have noticed an advertising campaign promoting a "Sustainable Saskatchewan." The Sustainable Saskatchewan website and digital media campaign, launched late last year, has brought the message to 10 Canadian airports with digital ads that read: "If you're looking for opportunities to partner, innovate and sustainably develop natural resources, Saskatchewan is the best place in the world to do it." However, critics say the government's cam

  • It’s another boy! New Asian elephant calf arrives at Fort Worth Zoo; name still to come

    The calf adds to three generations of elephants at the zoo, mimicking how herds are established in the wild. Here’s how to check for his public debut.

  • Historical spill exposed by shoreline erosion cleaned up in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

    The Government of the Northwest Territories has cleaned up an old diesel spill in Tuktoyaktuk, by sending over 500 tonnes of hydrocarbon-contaminated soil away for treatment. The territory said that the contaminated soil became exposed after erosion and storm surges disrupted the coastal area. Though the department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said the source of the spill remains unknown, the hamlet's SAO said that as Tuktoyaktuk's shorelines continue to erode, she expects more con