Grass-fed Meat Sales to Surge by 1.6x as Organic Food Consumption Picks up the Pace – Fact.MR Report

Low Fat, Omega-3 Fatty Acid Content, Vitamins, Minerals & More: Grass-fed Meat’s Miraculous Boons for Health to Drive Demand Past US$ 22 Billion in 2033

Rockville, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global grass-fed meat market is expected to reach US$ 13 billion in 2023, registering growth at 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Sales in the market are likely to surpass US$ 22 billion in 2033 on the back of rising consumption of organic food products.



Growing awareness of the health benefits of eating grassfed meat is a global trend as players continue to encourage organic food consumption. Grassfed meat is naturally low in fat and high in omega-3 fatty acids, conjugated linoleic acid, vitamins, and minerals. Eating grassfed meat is known for facilitating optimal heart and brain functionality, increased muscle mass, and improved immunity.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 22 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 120 Tables No. of Figures 40 Figures

Key Takeaways:

North America is currently estimated to have a 40% share in the global grassfed meat market.

Germany is projected to hold a significant share in Europe grassfed meat market.

Japan is anticipated to account a sizeable market share between 2023 and 2033.

Based on product, nearly 60% of the grassfed meat market is dominated by processed meat.

By sales channel, the global market share of hypermarkets and supermarkets is poised to be around 40% from 2023 to 2033.



Growth Drivers:

Growing use of grassfed meat to produce a variety of frozen and ready-to-eat food to spur demand.

Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable meat products is anticipated to increase the sales of grassfed meat.

Sales of grass-fed beef are projected to experience a significant uptick due to the increasing availability of gourmet meat products as a healthy alternative to their conventional counterparts.



Competitive Landscape:

To create better replacements for the chemicals used to preserve meat, numerous players are investing in significant research & development efforts. There is also an increase in the desire for organic processed meat free from chemicals and antibiotics. To ensure the authenticity of the products, these companies are now utilizing meat from farms that have organic certifications. To support industry growth, they are replacing artificial preservatives with organic ones.

For instance,

In November 2022, one of the most promising grassfed beef companies in the world, Grass Fed Foods LLC, was formed as a result of Sunrise Strategic Partners' disclosure that Teton Waters Ranch and SunFed Ranch had merged.

In October 2021, GORON, NEBRASKA, an American, grassfed, USDA-certified organic beef brand with flexitarian options announced that it would be entering the meat market.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

ANZCO Foods Ltd.

Morris Grassfed

Top Grass Cattle Co.

OBE Organic

Strauss Brands

Tyson Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation

Cargill, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Creekstone Farms Premium Beef, LLC

Sysco Corporation



In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis on the global grassfed meat market from 2023 to 2033. This report unveils key factors such as opportunities, challenges, and recent developments propelling expansion of the market across various segments such as product, animal type, nature, end use, sales channel, and region.

More Valuable Insights on Grassfed Meat Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global grassfed meat market from 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of grassfed meat through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Raw Meat

Processed Meat

Fresh Processed

Cured Meat

Roasted and Precooked

Dried

By Animal Type:

Cow

Bison

Lamb

Goat

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use:

HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Cafes)

Food Processing

Household



By Sales Channel:

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online Retail Stores

Meat Stores

Others



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Grassfed Meat Market Report

What is the projected value of the grassfed meat market in 2023?

At what rate will the global grassfed meat market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the grassfed meat market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global grassfed meat market during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving the grassfed meat market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the grassfed meat market during the forecast period?

