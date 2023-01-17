Graphite Recycling Market Size Worth $110.2 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 9.3%: AMR

Increase the demand for recycle graphite in the growing battery manufacturing sector serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global graphite recycling market. Rise in awareness among customers about using sustainable and green sources, post COVID-19 period has surged the dependency of citizens over solar cells and solar panels. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global graphite recycling market garnered $45.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $110.2 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$45.3 million

Market Size in 2031

$110.2 million

CAGR

9.3%

No. of Pages in Report

317

Segments covered

source, form, application, and region

Drivers

Supportive government policies for emission vehicles   Growth in demand for low emission commuting   Rise in awareness for sustainable activities  Increase in electric vehicle sales

Opportunities

Increase the demand for recycle graphite in the growing battery manufacturing sector

Restraints

Trade tension between the U.S. and China


Covid-19 Scenario: 

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global graphite recycling market, owing to implementation of global lockdown, travel restrictions, and social distancing norms.

  • Rise in awareness among customers about using sustainable and green sources, post COVID-19 period has surged the dependency of citizens over solar cells and solar panels. For instance, according to a report published by the International Energy Agency in September 2022, the power generation from solar photovoltaic cells increased by 22% in 2021 as compared to 2020. This has eased the availability of spent graphite used for graphite recycling purposes. This factor may increase the set-up of graphite recycling units during the forecast period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global graphite recycling market based on source, form, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on source, the lithium-ion batteries segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global graphite recycling market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.  

Based on form, the solid chunks segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global graphite recycling market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the batteries segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-thirds of the global graphite recycling market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global graphite recycling market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global graphite recycling market analyzed in the research include Graphite Sales, Inc., ECOGRAF, Duesenfeld, Coidan Graphite, Architonic, Ascend Elements, Inc., Weaver Industries, Inc., Elemental Recycling, Lab4 Inc., Semco Carbon, X-BATT, Graphite One Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global graphite recycling market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

