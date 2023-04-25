ReportLinker

Major companies in the graphite market include Graphite India Limited, Mason Graphite, SGL Carbon SE, GrafTech International Holdings Inc and Triton Minerals Ltd. The global graphite market grew from $1.17 billion in 2022 to $1.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Graphite Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282213/?utm_source=GNW

Major companies in the graphite market include Graphite India Limited, Mason Graphite, SGL Carbon SE, GrafTech International Holdings Inc and Triton Minerals Ltd.



The global graphite market grew from $1.17 billion in 2022 to $1.32 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The graphite market is expected to grow to $2.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.4%.



The graphite market consists of sales of mineral and its compounds which are used in refractory materials, the chemical industries, nuclear industries, electrical applications, and mechanical applications.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Graphite is an allotrope and crystalline form of carbon.It is soft, cleaves with very light pressure, and has a very low specific gravity.



It has a metallic luster and is opaque to light and found in metamorphic and igneous rocks.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the graphite market in 2022.South America was the second largest region in the graphite market.



The regions covered in the graphite market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of graphite are flake graphite and non-flake graphite.Graphite flake is a type of graphite mineral that occurred naturally and is made up of carbon with flaky morphology.



The various product of graphite includes natural Graphite and synthetic Graphite that are available in different sizes such as jumbo, large, medium, small and fine. Graphite is used in refractories, batteries, lubricants/crucibles, foundry, pencils, and other applications.



Companies involved in graphite mining are increasingly using autonomous vehicles to increase productivity, reduce cost and increase safety.Autonomous vehicles increase efficiency by minimizing delays, reducing operating costs, and eliminate mistakes by improving their accuracy and repeatability.



For instance, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, and Fortescue Metals Group are deploying autonomous vehicles in their operations, using driverless trucks to haul ore.



The countries covered in the graphite market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The graphite market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides graphite market statistics, including graphite industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a graphite market share, detailed graphite market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the graphite industry. This graphite market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282213/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



