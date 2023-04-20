Graphite Global Market Report 2023-2033: Featuring Black Rock Mining, Evolution Energy, GrafTech International, Gratomic, Graphite India, Leading Edge Materials, Nippon Carbon & More

Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphite 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Graphite is a critical raw material for the green transition and demand is increasing in markets including electric vehicles and green energy storage. Based on current production, demand from these markets will result in a significant supply shortfall by 2033 unless mining and production is greatly expanded.

Future energy needs will require supply of raw materials for the development of low-carbon technologies. Graphite is viewed as a critical material for decarbonizing transportation and heavy industry, resulting in high market growth in the coming years.

Graphite is used across multiple industries such as automotive, steel-making, powder metallurgy, fuel cells, and flame retardants. Graphite is the dominant active anode material used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV). Huge growth in demand for batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage systems has underpinned recent changes in the graphite market landscape.

Desirable properties of graphite include:

good conductor of heat and electricity.

high regular stiffness and strength.

maintains firmness and strength up to temperature more than 3600?C

highly lubricating material with chemical inertness and corrosion resistance.

Graphite is classified as natural and synthetic. Natural graphite is further classified into three principal types, crystalline small flake graphite (or flake graphite), crystalline vein or lump graphite, and amorphous graphite (very fine flake graphite), which have different physical properties, appearance, chemical composition, and impurities. Natural graphite is mined in multiple countries. Synthetic graphite is produced from oil or coal-based needle coke and is preferred in the production electric arc furnaces (EAFs) for steelmaking. Battery producers can use both synthetic and natural graphite as their raw material.

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for graphite.

Analysis of types of graphite, markets, applications and producers.

Recent market activity, drivers and trends.

Graphite pricing, historical, current and forecasts.

Market tonnage data-historical (2010-2022), estimates for 2023, and projections to 2033.

Regional market analysis.

Market share analysis based on type of graphite, end-use industry, and geographic region.

Graphite market in China.

Profiles of 66 companies. Companies profiled include Black Rock Mining, Evolution Energy, GrafTech International, Gratomic, Graphite India, Leading Edge Materials, Nippon Carbon, Reflex Advanced Materials Corp., Renascor Resources, SEC Carbon, SGL Group, Showa Denko, Syrah Resources, Talga Group, Tirupati Carbon & Graphite, Tokai Carbon, and Volt Resources.





Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Types of graphite

2.1.1 Natural vs synthetic graphite

2.2 Natural graphite

2.2.1 Classification

2.2.2 Processing

2.2.3 Flake

2.2.3.1 Grades

2.2.3.2 Spherical graphite

2.2.3.3 Applications

2.2.4 Amorphous

2.2.4.1 Applications

2.2.5 Vein graphite

2.2.5.1 Applications

2.2.6 Expandable graphite (exfoliated graphite)

2.2.6.1 Applications

2.3 Synthetic graphite

2.3.1 Classification

2.3.2 Production of synthetic graphite

2.3.3 Issues with synthetic graphite production

2.3.4 Fine-grain graphite

2.3.5 Isostatic Graphite

2.3.5.1 Description

2.3.5.2 Markets

2.3.5.3 Producers and production capacities

2.3.6 Extruded Graphite

2.3.7 Vibration Molded Graphite

2.3.8 Die-molded graphite

2.4 Recycling of graphite materials

2.5 Applications of graphite

2.6 Graphite pricing (ton)

2.7 Graphene

3 MARKETS FOR GRAPHITE

3.1 Market drivers for graphite

3.2 Global production of graphite

3.2.1 Global mine production and reserves of natural graphite

3.2.2 Global graphite production in tonnes, 2010-2022

3.2.3 Estimated global graphite production in tonnes, 2023-2033

3.2.4 Graphite production by country

3.2.5 Synthetic graphite supply

3.3 Consumption of graphite by end use markets, 2022

3.4 Consumption of graphite by end use markets, 2033

3.5 Consumption by region

3.5.1 China

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific

3.5.2.1 Synthetic graphite

3.5.2.2 Natural graphite

3.5.3 USA

3.5.3.1 Synthetic graphite

3.5.3.2 Natural graphite

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.4.1 Synthetic graphite

3.5.4.2 Natural graphite

3.6 Factors that aid graphite market growth

3.7 Factors that hinder graphite market growth

3.8 Graphite market developments 2020-2023

3.9 Graphite market in 2022

3.10 The graphite market in 2023 and beyond

3.11 Main market players

3.11.1 Natural graphite

3.11.2 Synthetic graphite

3.12 Market supply chain

3.13 Lithium-ion batteries

3.13.1 Anode material in electric vehicles

3.13.2 Recent trends in the automotive market and EVs

3.13.3 Higher costs and tight supply

3.13.4 Forecast for EVs

3.13.5 Graphite alternatives for batteries

3.14 Refractory manufacturing

3.14.1 Steel market trends and graphite growth

3.14.2 Carbon Sources for refractories

3.14.3 Electric arc furnaces in steelmaking

3.15 Brakes and clutches

3.16 Electronics

3.16.1 Thermal management

3.17 Electrode materials for fuel cells

3.18 Lubricants

3.19 Gaskets

3.20 Flame retardants

3.21 Water purification

3.22 Other applications

4 COMPANY PROFILES (66 company profiles)

5 REFERENCES

