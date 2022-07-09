Graphic video show Sanger woman setting man on fire. Why police released the video

A man and woman were booked into Fresno County jail after allegedly setting a man on fire, Sanger police announced Friday night.

Police arrested Sanger residents Patricia Castillo, 48, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, and conspiracy after investigators said Castillo “poured gasoline on a man and lit him on fire.”

Hawkins provided Castillo with the gasoline, Sanger police said in a news release late Friday.

Police did not release the victim’s identity or age but said he remained hospitalized and was expected to recover.

“I don’t have an answer for motive at this time,” Lt. Joshua Johnson told The Bee in a text message late Friday.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Sanger Park on Academy Avenue.

Sanger police also released surveillance system video they said showed the attack. The video is about 34 second long and contains no sound.

“The video shows Castillo approaching the victim and throwing a liquid from a cup onto him, and she and the victim appear to argue before Castillo sparks a lighter and lights the victim on fire,” police said in the news release.

The graphic video cuts out moments after the victim is seen engulfed in flames.

Johnson told The Bee police decided to release the video so the public could see how tax dollars helped officers solve the case.

“It’s shocking,” Johnson acknowledged, “but an example of our taxpayers’ dollars at work, as that system was expensive and installed last year.”