Graphic Universe Presents A Major Graphic Novel Debut: Olivia Stephens’ YA Graphic Novel Artie and the Wolf Moon

Artie and the Wolf Moon by Olivia Stephens

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September Graphic Universe, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, will publish Olivia Stephens’s eagerly awaited YA graphic novel debut Artie and the Wolf Moon. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, Stephens has created a timely and original take on werewolf lore, one that celebrates the importance of community and the joy of family, no matter how unusual those family members might be. Published just in time for Halloween, Graphic Universe is introducing a major new cartoonist, with a book that is fun, playful, heartfelt, and just right for the spooky season.

In Artie and the Wolf Moon, Artie Irvin discovers her family’s past is full of secrets. After sneaking out against her mother’s wishes, Artie spots a massive wolf—then watches it don a bathrobe and transform into her mom. Thrilled to discover she comes from a line of werewolves, Artie asks her mom to share everything—including the story of Artie’s late father. Her mom reluctantly agrees. After finding a new community, Artie thrives and even develops a crush on her new friend, Maya. But the more she learns the history of werewolves and her own parents’ past, she discovers that wolves aren’t the scariest thing in the woods...

Ahead of publication, Olivia Stephens’s Artie and the Wolf Moon has received widespread praise:

"A heartfelt, magical family drama you can really sink your teeth into." —Nilah Magruder, M.F.K.

"An absolutely gorgeous, thrilling read." — Blue Delliquanti, O Human Star

“Readers looking for a story of discovery and healing wrapped in the paranormal will hit the jackpot. A stirring, eye-catching portrayal of growth.”—Kirkus Reviews

"A love letter to the power of family to help you grow, heal, and find yourself . . . As rich and immersive as a big family dinner." —Melanie Gillman, Stage Dreams

"Heartbreaking and heart mending." —Priya Huq, Piece by Piece: The Story of Nisrin's Hijab

“A wonderful tale of friendship, family, and forgiveness.”—Booklist

"A breath of fresh air . . . Full of robust characters, dynamic panels, and immersive landscapes, this coming-of-age story of family and the supernatural is one any reader will have a hard time putting down." —Shannon Wright, Twins

"A book of cycles—love, loss, reunion, redemption. Readers will thoroughly enjoy getting lost in the beautifully rendered forests." —Wendy Xu, Mooncakes

Graphic Universe will publish Olivia Stephens’s Artie and the Wolf Moon on September 7, 2021.

About the Author and Artist

Olivia Stephens is a graphic novelist, illustrator, and writer from the Pacific Northwest. Artie and the Wolf Moon is her debut graphic novel. She has illustrated for a number of publications and graduated with a BFA in Illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design.

About the Publisher

Graphic Universe™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, creates high-interest and nonfiction titles through supreme graphic novel artwork and story lines created by industry veterans and up-and-coming talents.

Artie and the Wolf Moon

September 7, 2021

$30.65 Hardcover, Jacketed

$16.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages 12–15

HC: 978-1-5415-4248-8

PB: 978-1-7284-2020-2

256 Pages ● 6 x 9

