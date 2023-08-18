GRAPHIC-Recovering from Credit Suisse shock, AT1 bond market shines

By Yoruk Bahceli and Chiara Elisei

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Investors who bet on a rebound in the $275 billion loss-absorbing bank debt market following a shock Swiss decision in March to write off such bonds issued by Credit Suisse are sitting on some of the best returns in bond markets.

A global ICE BofA index which includes such debt known as Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1s), has notched up 14% in returns since the close of markets on March 20.

This was the day after Swiss authorities said $17 bln of Credit Suisse AT1s would be wiped out in its forced merger with UBS, sparking a market rout.

The double-digit returns on AT1s since then is in stark contrast to the flat return on global corporate bonds, 4% return on junk bonds and a 3% loss on government bonds over that period.

"The AT1 market has come back a long way and has normalized," said Dillon Lancaster, fund manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, which had held Credit Suisse AT1 debt.

AT1s act as shock absorbers if a bank's capital levels fall below a certain threshold. They were designed by regulators following the global financial crisis as part of efforts to impose losses on investors before taxpayers.

Under the Credit Suisse rescue, Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders got nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders when a bank collapses, received $3.23 billion.

The market recovery is good news for European and Asian regulators, who in March rushed to assure bondholders they would not repeat the Swiss regulator's move.

AT1 bond yields, which had surged to levels where investors questioned whether banks would buy back their debt, have come down since. Repayments of AT1 bonds by big lenders like BBVA, Barclays, UniCredit and Lloyds have helped ease those concerns.

AT1 bonds are perpetual but banks have the option to buy them back after a certain number of years and do so most of the time, which keeps a lid on borrowing costs and reduces the risk to bondholders.

Since June, some European banks meanwhile have started to sell AT1 debt again, with France's BNP Paribas the latest to see strong demand for a debt sale in the U.S. market last week. Strong bank earnings have helped too.

"A lot of the stress post-Credit Suisse has been taken away," said Laurent Frings, head of European credit research at Aegon Asset Management, adding that AT1 debt still offered value to investors relative to other bank debt as well as corporate junk bonds.

Even after a recovery, AT1 debt still pays a higher risk premium than before Credit Suisse's rescue, BofA's index shows. Many banks' AT1s trade with higher yields than prior to the Credit Suisse crisis.

A Deutsche Bank U.S. dollar AT1 repayable in 2025 trades with a 14% yield, from around 10% in early March.

At UBS itself, a dollar AT1 repayable in 2027 yields 11%, from around 9%.

A rise in the additional yield European AT1s pay over European junk corporate bonds reflects an uncertain outlook for the market, a recent Goldman Sachs note said.

"Full reversion of the AT1 premium hinges on the ability of the asset class to attract new buyers, a process that will likely take some time," they wrote.

Joshua Farber, head of European credit strategy at BNP Paribas, said further debt sales and more banks buying back their AT1s would aid the recovery.

UniCredit recently revised up its expectations for AT1 debt sales for the whole year to 20 billion euros ($21.80 billion)across the U.S. dollar, euro, pound and Swiss franc markets, from 15 billion ($16.35 billion) previously.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Chiara Elisei; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Christina Fincher)