The Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Share Price Is Up 14% And Shareholders Are Holding On

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) share price is up 14% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 7.4% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last three years, Graphic Packaging Holding failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 7.4% (annualized).

The strong decline in earnings per share suggests the market isn't using EPS to judge the company. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It may well be that Graphic Packaging Holding revenue growth rate of 14% over three years has convinced shareholders to believe in a brighter future. If the company is being managed for the long term good, today's shareholders might be right to hold on.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Graphic Packaging Holding will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Graphic Packaging Holding, it has a TSR of 21% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Graphic Packaging Holding shareholders are up 9.7% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 2.8% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Graphic Packaging Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Graphic Packaging Holding you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

