GRAPHIC-Major central banks return to inflation fight in February

Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur
·2 min read

By Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Major central banks resumed their quest to ramp up interest rates in February after a tepid start to the year with price pressures proving more sticky than markets and many policy makers had hoped for.

February saw six interest rate hikes across six meetings by central banks overseeing the 10 most heavily traded currencies. Policy makers in Australia, Sweden, New Zealand and Britain joined the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank in lifting key lending rates by a total of 250 basis points (bps). All banks expected more hikes ahead.

January had seen just one interest rate hike of 25 bps by Canada across three meetings by G10 central banks.

"A combination of stronger than expected growth and more persistent than expected inflation indicators has prompted an abrupt change in the market narrative over the past month away from 'soft landing' and towards a 'more extended tightening cycle' by major central banks," said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou at JPMorgan.

Recent inflation and labour data from some of the world's top economies had surprised markets and prompted analysts to lift expectations on where Fed and ECB rates will peak. Markets now price ECB rates peaking at just above 4% at the turn of the year, while Fed rates are seen as high as 5.5%-5.75%.

In emerging markets, the rate hike push showed some evidence of slowing down. Thirteen out of 18 central banks in the Reuters sample of developing economies met to decide on rate moves, but only four hiked by a total of 175 bps -- Mexico, Israel, the Philippines and India. Turkey delivered a 50 bps cut in the wake of the deadly earthquake.

The February move follows January that saw six out of 18 central banks delivering a total of 225 bps of hikes in January while another six met but decided to keep rates unchanged.

"This (inflation) shock came for everyone together, but it might disappear at different rates," said Gabriel Sterne at Oxford Economics.

"The disinflation trend is looking surprising good in Asia now for example where services inflation has already turned a corner."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Vincent Flasseur, additional reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Latest Stories

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go?

    The upside in Enbridge stock is significant, and it's accompanied by a stable and predictable business that pays out a generous dividend. The post Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Investors looking to buy stocks for their TFSA in 2023 can consider buying shares of Canadian Natural Resources. The post TFSA Investors: 2 of My Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Trump-backed SPAC Digital World to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice

    "The company has elected to file an appeal of this matter, pay the corresponding fee, and plans to pay any fees the Hearing Department determines are due," Digital World said in a filing. Digital World has already been facing delays in closing the deal to take Truth Social public due to investigations on whether the Trump-backed company broke securities regulations and the departure of top executives.

  • Canadian Natural Resources reports Q4 profit down from year ago, raises dividend

    CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier. The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share, up from 85 cents per share. The increased payment came as Canadian Natural says it earned $1.52 billion or $1.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $2.53 billion or $2.14 per diluted share in the last three months of 2021. Production in the quarter averag

  • Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

    These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the other. The post Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

    Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Cargojet (TSX:CJT) are promising mid-cap stocks that are oversold and incredibly cheap for value investors. The post Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

    CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further. The post Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    Given their high-growth prospects and cheap valuation, these two stocks offer excellent entry points for long-term investors. The post Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Market Rebound Is Coming: 2 Stocks to Buy While They Are Still Cheap

    After a 2022 bear market, a rebound is likely this year. Now is the time to buy value stocks with bright growth outlooks. The post Market Rebound Is Coming: 2 Stocks to Buy While They Are Still Cheap appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon

    History shows that even an average stock outperforms in a market recovery. Make your TFSA portfolio ready for a market rebound with these stocks. The post 2 Canadian Stocks That Could Course-Correct Soon appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchases $7.2 million of Roblox stock and slashes the famed money manager's Adobe holdings

    The famed money manager has dumped $106 million of Adobe stock over the past three trading sessions.

  • Interest rates have skyrocketed. So why hasn't the rate on your savings account budged?

    As anyone with a mortgage can attest, the cost to borrow money has gotten a lot more expensive this year. Banks were swift to pass on the rate hikes the Bank of Canada implemented as part of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation. Variable rate home loans routinely top five per cent right now, more than twice what they were a year ago. But the same can't be said of savings accounts, which are not paying out much more today than they were a year ago, when the Bank of Canada's lending rate was

  • The stock market is on the verge of signaling that the bear market is finally over

    Since 1960, this bullish signal has been triggered a total of 14 times, and each time proved that the bear market low was already in.

  • Crescent Point announces special dividend, reports Q4 loss

    CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. announced a special dividend as it reported a loss in its latest quarter, weighed down by a one-time impairment charge. The company says it will pay a special cash dividend, based on its fourth-quarter results, of 3.2 cents per share on March 17, to shareholders of record as of March 10. The payment is in addition to the company's regular quarterly dividend of 10 cents. Crescent Point reported a fourth-quarter loss of $498.1 million or 90 cents per share for

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • Aston Martin bets on demand for bespoke supercars after £495m loss

    Aston Martin is betting that a combination of high-margin supercars and its best-selling SUV will help it put an end to years of losses, including a £495m deficit last year.

  • 3 Tech Companies That Could Double in 2023

    These three of the best Canadian tech stocks can yield outstanding returns on your investments in 2023. The post 3 Tech Companies That Could Double in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.