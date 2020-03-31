Doctor's Unsettling Graphic Will Ensure You Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

A doctor has shared an unnerving illustration of how the coronavirus is tested for in a bid to encourage people to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Dr. Jessica Peck, a clinical professor at the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday tweeted an image showing “how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19.” “You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome,” Peck wrote.

This is how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19.



You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome. pic.twitter.com/gCMqUdpsEk — Jessica Peck, DNP APRN CPNP-PC (@DrPeckPNP) March 29, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Peck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. But people who have been tested for the virus ― that has so far sickened more than 164,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 3,100 ― attested to the unpleasantness of the procedure:

I can attest to this. I was tested last week, and right before the swab, my doctor says, "You're going to HATE this."



He was right.



My test was negative, but the sentiment is the same. #StayHome#StayHome https://t.co/Rkjptrl14q — Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS) March 31, 2020

I had to have one a few weeks ago and it was the most unpleasant and physically uncomfortable experiences I've ever had in a doctor's office.



I hated it so much and was so relieved when it was over. https://t.co/inBjnklW2b — Ryan Sloane (@RyanFSloane) March 30, 2020

I went through this for a regular flu and wow it was incredibly unpleasant. After the doctor took it out I said "HOLY SHIT" and she was like "...Yeah" https://t.co/lxYr9muW9Y — Stephanie Foo (@imontheradio) March 30, 2020

Others, meanwhile, suggested the image was the perfect motivation to continue social distancing and remaining in shelter:

Story continues

No thanks, I would rather stay inside for 2 years. https://t.co/VrhiWsCpwT — Gia Milinovich (@giagia) March 30, 2020

I'll just stay at home, thank you 😱 https://t.co/PLPnXUQIX4 — Henry Manampiring (@newsplatter) March 30, 2020

"Stay at home or this is where the swab goes" might motivate anybody else who isn't already socially distancing. https://t.co/aHCMRk078X — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) March 30, 2020

Related...

Donald Trump Jr. Shares Racist ‘Kung-Flu Kid’ Coronavirus Meme About His Dad

CNN's Brooke Baldwin Wells Up In Poignant Interview With Coronavirus Victim's Daughter

Lemon, Hayes Urge Networks: Stop Airing Trump’s 'Dangerous' Coronavirus Briefings Live

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.