Doctor's Unsettling Graphic Will Ensure You Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Lee Moran
HuffPost

A doctor has shared an unnerving illustration of how the coronavirus is tested for in a bid to encourage people to stay at home amid the pandemic.

Dr. Jessica Peck, a clinical professor at the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday tweeted an image showing “how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19.” “You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome,” Peck wrote.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Peck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. But people who have been tested for the virus ― that has so far sickened more than 164,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 3,100 ― attested to the unpleasantness of the procedure:

Others, meanwhile, suggested the image was the perfect motivation to continue social distancing and remaining in shelter:

Related...

Donald Trump Jr. Shares Racist ‘Kung-Flu Kid’ Coronavirus Meme About His Dad

CNN's Brooke Baldwin Wells Up In Poignant Interview With Coronavirus Victim's Daughter

Lemon, Hayes Urge Networks: Stop Airing Trump’s 'Dangerous' Coronavirus Briefings Live

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

 

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Also on HuffPost

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next

Back