GRAPHIC-Central banks rush to stimulus exit as New Zealand hikes again

(Updates story published on Feb 3 with New Zealand rate hike)

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Major central banks are now clearly in inflation-fighting mode, with New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday delivering its third consecutive rate hike.

Others are also starting to lift ultra-low borrowing costs, and even the most dovish are beginning to unwind the stimulus unleashed to shield economies from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at where policymakers stand on the path out of pandemic-era stimulus, in order of how hawkish they appear.

1) NORWAY

Norway's central bank cemented its position as the most aggressive rate-setter in the developed world, raising rates in December after starting its rates lift-off in September.

Its key rate stands at 0.5% and Norges Bank has flagged a March rate hike. Nordea expects four rate hikes this year.

2) NEW ZEALAND

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand just raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 1% and forecast a higher peak in the tightening cycle.

It also revealed plans to wind down its NZ$50 billion ($33.82 billion) bond holdings acquired under the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme, through both bond maturities and managed sales. Markets now see rates reaching 2.5% by year-end, up from the previous 2.25% expectation.

3) BRITAIN

The BoE raised rates to 0.5% earlier this month and nearly half of its policymakers wanted a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures as the British central bank warned inflation will soon top 7%.

The move follows a rate hike in December, marking the first back-to-back increases in the Bank Rate since 2004 and reflecting urgency among policymakers to show they are on top of a growing cost-of-living crisis.

Markets expect the BoE to hike rates again on March 17.

4) UNITED STATES

The Federal Reserve has signalled its intent to raise rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation.

A crisis over Ukraine has tempered the market's most aggressive rate hike bets, although investors are still positioned for more than six rate moves in total this year.

Rate-hike jitters have unnerved Wall Street, while the U.S. Treasury curve has flattened in a sign that policy tightening may hurt the economy.

5) CANADA

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hike its record- low 0.25% interest rate by 25 basis points when it meets next Wednesday.

Governor Tiff Macklem has said the bank was on "a rising path" and Canada's inflation rate is running at 30-year highs just above 5%.

Markets price in a hike to 0.50% on March 2, and six increases in total this year.

6) AUSTRALIA

The Reserve Bank of Australia this month ended its bond-buying scheme as expected, but surprised markets by pushing back against expectations for an early rate rise .

Governor Philip Lowe argued for patience in raising rates so the economy could get more people into jobs, and said the inflation outlook was uncertain and it was plausible a rate hike might still be a year away.

Data on Wednesday showed a pick-up in wages but annual growth was still short of levels that policy makers say would justify a rate rise.

7) EURO ZONE

A hawkish pivot by the European Central Bank at its Feb. 3 meeting surprised markets, triggering a ratcheting up in rate-hike expectations and a bond market selloff.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde acknowledged that inflation was running hotter than expected https://www.reuters.com/business/ecb-seen-hold-may-acknowledge-inflation-risks-2022-02-02 and not chose not to repeat her past comment that a hike this year was unlikely.

Rates lift-off from the ECB, however, is likely to lag its peers and follow the end of a winding down of bond purchases.

8) SWEDEN

Sweden has ended pandemic-era lending facilities but has pencilled in a rate hike only for late 2024.

Swedish headline inflation eased from near 30-year highs in January, but a surge in underlying price pressures, which hit 2.5% in January from a year earlier, could force a reluctant central bank into speeding up policy tightening.

9) JAPAN

The Bank of Japan recently raised its inflation forecasts, but is in no rush to change its ultra-loose policy. It has intervened in bond markets in recent weeks to keep a lid on rising borrowing costs.

Still, the BOJ has taken tentative steps to unwind stimulus, pledging to slow purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper to pre-pandemic levels from April.

10) SWITZERLAND

The Swiss National Bank remains at the dovish end of the spectrum, despite higher inflation, and believes its loose stance is appropriate. Of late though, it has stepped back into the currency markets to stem the franc's rise by mopping up euros.

Its interventionist tactics have increased with weekly deposits data, a proxy measure for intervention, posting the biggest weekly increase in a month as the central bank waded into the currency markets to prevent the franc from appreciating above the 1.04 francs per euro level.

Swiss consumer price inflation touched 1.6% in January, the highest level since late 2008, as it moved closer to the 2% upper band of the SNB's definition of price stability.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Sujata Rao, Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Angus MacSwan)