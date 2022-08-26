Graphex Group Limited Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Underwritten Public Offering

Graphex Group

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphex Group Limited (NYSE American: GRFX), (“Graphex”, or the “Company”), a global leader in mid-stream processing of specialized natural graphite used for electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed underwritten public offering have exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 704,347 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each ADS representing 20 ordinary shares, par value HK$0.01 per share, of the Company, at the public offering price of $2.50 per ADS less underwriting discounts and commissions, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1.7 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,695,653 ADSs at a public offering price of $2.50 per share.



EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-263330), was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on August 16, 2022, and a registration statement on Form F-1MEF (File No. 333-266925), was filed with the SEC and became effective upon filing. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002.

About Graphex

Graphex Group Limited is a Cayman Island company with principal and administrative offices in Hong Kong and subsidiary office in Royal Oak, Michigan. Graphex is a global leader in the industry, proficient in commercial deep processing of graphite, and is currently producing over 10,000 metric tons of spherical graphite annually. Graphex possesses patents and utility models covering various technological, design, and processing applications in addition to trade secrets and technological expertise.

