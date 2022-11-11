This graph shows Charlotte home affordability based on credit score, interest rates

Interest rates have been the talk of the real estate world recently, with mortgage rates rising to levels not seen in years as white-hot markets try to cool.

Higher rates across the board mean more expensive mortgages for folks looking to buy a home, but the market isn’t the only thing that influences interest rates. Your individual financial situation, especially your credit score, impacts the rate you’ll be offered by lenders when you apply for a mortgage.

Here’s what to know about credit scores and interest rates on mortgages, and how to improve your own chances of getting the best rates available:

Credit scores and interest rates on mortgages

Regardless of whether interest rates on mortgages are going up or down, your credit score impacts the rate you’ll get from lenders. Even small differences in rates can make a big difference in what you’ll ultimately pay over the life of your mortgage.

Use the graph below to see what your credit score would get you in today’s market (Note: This graphic will update as rates fluctuate):

Tips for improving your credit score

If you’re thinking about buying a home in the future, there are steps you can take to improve your credit score before applying for a mortgage. The mortgage lender Fannie Mae recommends: