Grapevine Middle School locked down for possible security threat; all students safe
The Grapevine Police Department is investigating a possible security threat at Grapevine Middle School.
The department posted on its social media pages just before noon on Friday that officers had received reports of a possible weapon on campus. The school has been locked down, and all students are safe, police said.
We are investigating a possible security threat at Grapevine Middle School. Officers are on scene right now. All students are safe. We will update as we can.
— Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) September 17, 2021