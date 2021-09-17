Grapevine Middle School locked down for possible security threat; all students safe

Megan Cardona

The Grapevine Police Department is investigating a possible security threat at Grapevine Middle School.

The department posted on its social media pages just before noon on Friday that officers had received reports of a possible weapon on campus. The school has been locked down, and all students are safe, police said.

