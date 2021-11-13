Grapevine, Keller among the DFW area volleyball teams advancing to UIL state tourney

The state tournament is next week in Garland.

Grapevine 3, Canyon Randall 1

Robyn Wallace was Fort Worth all-area co-coach of the year last season taking the Mustangs to the state semifinals for the first time.

On Friday and Saturday, Wallace is proving why that was the right pick.

Grapevine entered the Class 5A Region 1 tournament in Lubbock only one game above .500, but came away with two wins and another state tourney berth.

After dropping the opening set, the Mustangs beat Canyon Randall in the regional final, 20-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-20 on Saturday at Coronado HS.

Grapevine (20-17) will play a UIL state semifinal game on Friday at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. from Garland’s Curtis Culwell Center, which the Mustangs get to fully experience. The team reached the state semis last season, but there was no tournament due to COVID. Instead Grapevine played the semifinal game at Coppell HS.

“Insane,” Grapevine coach Robyn Wallace said in a single text message.

Grapevine beat Amarillo HS on Friday, 14-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-21, 15-7, leaving Lubbock with wins against two of the all-time best West Texas teams in Texas high school volleyball history.