Grapevine-Colleyville schools adopt policy on gender, CRT after hours of debate

After over four hours of comments from almost 200 speakers, the Grapevine-Colleyville school board late Monday night voted to adopt policies that would provide more oversight of library materials, limit discussion of gender identity and prohibit the teaching of critical race theory.

Trustee Becky St. John said that the policy was “offensive to the community.” She called out board president Casey Ford, saying that while the ad hoc committee and the attorneys had six months to review the policy, the community was only given 72 hours.

“This was time that was stolen from our parents and our students. They were given 60 seconds to speak on Monday night,” she said.

Ford chastised St. John and said that she was out of order for “disparaging board members.”

St. John went out to criticize Ford, and trustees Kathy Florence-Spradley, Shannon Braun and Tammy Nakamura, saying that the policies were going to create legal problems and overburden teachers.

She also questioned why attorneys others than those from the district were asked to work on the policy.

Other trustees also objected.

Jorge Rodriguez said “my pronouns and ‘he’ and ‘him.’ We have a war against librarians (because of this policy) and a war against the LGBT community. That is why I’m voting against these policies. In years past, we didn’t get to this point. We go to the community. We believe the district needs to provide a safe learning environment for all kids.”

Rodriguez said the district is “very diverse and that we have to respect the right of students to learn.” [The policy] is all political. It’s become a springboard for political campaigns.”

However, Nakamura read a statement praising the work of school officials and trustees who made sure that the policy conforms to state law. She also chastised St. John, Rodriguez and trustee Coley Canter for bringing forth a socialist agenda.

Superintendent Robin Ryan told trustees that he recommended that they vote to adopt the policy because it conforms with Texas Education Agency guidelines and state laws.

Story continues

The Grapevine-Colleyville school board meeting Monday night attracted 180 public speakers and fueled debate on social media.

Speakers face off in contentious debate

Before Monday’s vote that occurred just before midnight, parents and others in the community implored trustees to vote in favor of a policy that would change policies toward LGBTQ students, book selections and addressing race, while others urged them to table the vote for further discussion.

Almost 200 speakers participated in the discussion, with each given a time limit of 60 seconds.

One parent, Kim Lovering, said the proposed policy would limit protections for transgender and LGBTQ students.

“How can you vote on something without townhalls?” she said.

Lovering also chastised trustees for not answering her emails.

“Kids, I love you. I stand with you. Read the damn books,” she said.

Andrew Fiser, a Methodist minister who lives in the school district, told trustees, “You’ve heard from parents and students who are under threat. Don’t vote against them.

“This is a white nationalist, fascist agenda,” he said. You ought to be ashamed of yourselves. This is not Christian behavior.”

Protesters against the policies displayed signs that read, “Our existence is not a controversy” and “Let trans kids live. We are not a threat.”

But Julie McCarty, the CEO of the True Texas project, praised trustees for their hard work on a policy that will call for giving parents a voice in their children’s education.

”I am inspired by you,” she said.

McCarty said that parents in districts across the state are learning from the Grapevine-Colleyville trustees.

“I want you to know that we have your back,” she said.

Speaker Kathy Hadley said she supported the trustees who want to adopt the policy.

“America needs great leaders,” she said. “Our board keeps it academically strong for all.”

Former Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton commended the board for hard work on a policy that he says will clear up ambiguity.

“I’ve reviewed the policies, and I support them,” Newton said. “In the heat of emotion, I’ve heard things that aren’t true. These changes are about common sense.”

Hundreds gathered before Monday’s meeting, forcing an overflow of people outside where tents were set up by conservative Christian cellphone company Patriot Mobile. Food was served and big screen TVs were displayed so visitors could watch the proceedings inside.

Patriot Mobile, based in Grapevine, has contributed campaign money to candidates in school board races across North Texas. Also, last week it donated “In God We Trust” posters that will be displayed in schools across the Carroll district in Southlake.

Some who showed up Monday night for the Grapevine-Colleyville school board meeting expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community on social media.

How the new policies will work

The policies adopted will prevent teachers from including material on gender, equity and other issues and limit what pronouns can be used in schools.

It would allow for district employees to use a student’s preferred pronouns other than those for their sex at birth, if the employee wants to, with the written consent of the student’s parent. It would not allow district employees to require anybody to use pronouns other that those for their sex at birth, but students and employees can use other preferred pronouns if they want to.

The proposed amendments would prohibit district employees from teaching topics of sexual orientation or gender identity unless everybody in the class has completed the fifth grade.

The new policy also would expressly prohibit any teaching or discussion about the 1619 Project, or Critical Race Theory (CRT).

It would also prohibit requiring employees or students to receive instruction that promotes racial or sexual superiority or suggests or states that “an individual, by virtue of that individual’s race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” or that a person should face discrimination based on any demographic category into which they might fit.

The ACLU of Texas expressed its outrage over the policies discussed Monday, saying they would have a chilling effect on accurate classroom discussions about history, race, gender, and system inequity.

“Texas students deserve better than the egregious policies proposed by Grapevine-Colleyville ISD,” Oni Blair, ACLU of Texas executive director, said in a press release. “These policies restrict access to an inclusive education, bring ‘Don’t Say Gay’ rules to Texas, and violate students’ First Amendment rights.”

The district also announced recently that book fairs were postponed while a search is underway for another vendor.

District spokesperson Nicole Lyons told the Star-Telegram previously that the vendor could not produce a list of books in time to meet the district’s new guidelines.

This report includes material from Star-Telegram archives.