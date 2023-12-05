Depending on how you interpret the image, you might value either organization and productivity or adventure and freedom

Tim UR/Getty; Rupert Weidemann/Getty Grapes or Gummy Bears? This TikTok Optical Illusion Claims to Determine Personality Traits Based on What Food You See

A new optical illusion involving a cluster of edible objects that resemble grapes to some and gummy bears to others has social media divided.

Mia Yilin, who shared the image on TikTok in November, claims the picture functions as a personality test.

“If you first saw the gummy bears, then you are a very organized and punctual person,” she explains in the video. “You value productivity and always try to maximize your time.”

“If you first saw the grapes, then you long for adventure and freedom,” she continues. “You find peace in nature, and prioritize quality over quantity when it comes to relationships.”

Yilin, who has more than 457,000 followers on the platform, regularly posts visual personality tests.

Some comments noted that their interpretations of the green shapes lined up with Yilin’s assessment.

“I saw grapes and sooo true,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Where have you been, Ms. Mind Reader,” another wrote.

Others disagreed with the results of the food-focused exercise.

“I saw the gummy bears cause I’m HUNGRY!!! Cause let me tell you. I Am Not Organized,” one commenter said.

Related: Martha Stewart Reignites #TheDress Debate After Grandchildren Introduce Her to Viral 2015 Photo

And some even said they saw a combination of the fruit and the candy.

"What if you saw grapes with gummy bears on it?” someone wanted to know.

This is hardly the first time an optical illusion has ignited a heated debate on social media.

Martha Stewart /Instagram Martha Stewart recently shared her thoughts on the viral color-debate dress.

In 2015, “The Dress" became an internet phenomenon, when viewers were split on whether a garment was blue and black or white and gold.

Just this past weekend, Martha Stewart offered her take on the dress after being introduced to the viral debate by her grandchildren.

“Grandchildren were educating me about ‘the dress!’” Stewart, 82, wrote.

“How do you see it? Kevin and Truman see it as gold and white, and Jude and I see it as blue and black. I find this so interesting!!!" she continued. "There are some very good articles about this dress explaining the science.”

Story continues

Related: Nat Geo's 'Brain Games' Host Jason Silva Explains The Mind-Blowing Science Behind #TheDress

In 2015, Jason Silva, host of Nat Geo’s Brain Games, gave PEOPLE a further explanation on the dress debate. “The largest takeaway is that color exists in your brain. It’s not an objective feature of reality,” he said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“We don’t see the world objectively as is, we see the world through the lens of our preconceptions, cultural operating systems…reality is coupled to perception, so change perception, you change reality,” Silva continued. “Whatever situation people were in when they saw the picture of that dress, it changed their perception of the dress.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.