Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces that it has Pre-Sold Its 'Second-Harvest' of AAA Premium Quality Indoor Cannabis Flowers Based on the Quality and Success of Grapefruit's 'First Harvest' Earlier This Month

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / Grapefruit USA, Inc., (OTC PINK:GPFT) ("Grapefruit" or the "Company"), a California based cannabis company, is announcing the presale of Grapefruit's ‘second harvest' of its AAA premium-quality indoor cannabis flowers based on the quality and success of its ‘First Harvest earlier this month. Grapefruit's utilizes a state-of-the-art atmosphere controlled, indoor Canopy grow system and an expert cultivation team to produce Grapefruit's premium grade Cannabis flowers.

The cannabis flowers' strains in Grapefruit's second harvest include ‘Wedding Cake', ‘Gelato 33' and 'Fire OG,' all highly sought-after strains in the Southern California market. In the next quarter Grapefruit's 'Runtz', a highly potent and desirable strain in So Cal., will be ready for harvest. In addition, Grapefruit's cultivation contract grants Grapefruit the right to purchase the "sugar trim" resulting from the hand trimming process of the harvested flowers which have many uses such a cannabis extracts and pre-rolls.

With respect to Grapefruit's presale of its 'second harvest' of its AAA indoor cannabis flowers, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, "Grapefruit was able to presell our second harvest based on the high-quality and rich terpene profiles of our first harvested flowers earlier this month. We have witnessed first-hand how the California market is seeing price acceleration resulting from increased demand for high-grade indoor grown cannabis flowers. Grapefruit's steady supply of high-quality indoor cannabis flowers for both white-label celebrity brands, Grapefruit's proprietary product lines and wholesale distribution customers is very advantageous to our Company.

Grapefruit will continue to work hand in glove with our Cultivator to continue our successful collaboration going into the future."

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruit's corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products. Grapefruit's extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin' Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. Grapefruit obtained its California cannabis licenses in January 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products thereafter. Grapefruit's vision remains to become a seed to sale, fully vertically integrated ethical and compliant cannabis product Company. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/. To learn more about Grapefruit's Sugar Stoned branded line of cannabis and CBD infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Grapefruit cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may" "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit's business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the period ended March 31, 2020 and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bradley Yourist

brad@grapefruitblvd.com

18776 Blue Dream Crossing, Unit LL1 53-07

Desert Hot Springs, California 92240

(760) 205-1382

https://grapefruitblvd.com/

SOURCE: Grapefruit USA





