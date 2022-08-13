Grant Williams addresses Jaylen Brown trade rumors
After speaking with children during the Jr. Celtics camp, Grant Williams was asked how he felt about the trade rumors involving Brown. Williams responded by talking about the business side of the NBA while also praising Brown’s mindset and value as a player. “I feel like JB is mature in his mindset, and he knows that. I talk to him, texted him, reach out of as often as I can. It’s one of those things. It’s the league. It’s a business. It’s one of those things that you can’t be discouraged by because we love JB. It also shows how valuable he is.”
Source: Matt John @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/SteveBHoop/status/1558225222976897031
https://twitter.com/basketballtalk/status/1558170933780774917
https://twitter.com/John_Karalis/status/1558136378378027014
https://twitter.com/John_Karalis/status/1558135180904333313
https://twitter.com/ASherrodblakely/status/1558133522967191556
https://twitter.com/SopanDeb/status/1557804230571966466
https://twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/status/1557723529726099456
https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1557721649398644736
https://twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/status/1557721049722232832
https://twitter.com/TheFrankIsola/status/1557466862467809282
https://twitter.com/KeithSmithNBA/status/1557402090540089344
https://twitter.com/BrianTRobb/status/1557381408393498625