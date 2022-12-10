Grant Wahl, soccer journalist, dies at 48 in Qatar while covering World Cup

Soccer analyst Grant Wahl died in Qatar while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday, just days after his 48th birthday.

Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, confirmed his death Friday night on Twitter, writing she was in "complete shock." Gounder also expressed gratitude for support from the "soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight."

Wahl, a sports journalist for CBS Sports and author of the GrantWahl Substack column, had covered seven men's World Cup tournaments.

He was seated in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium for the Argentina-Netherlands match, when he fell ill during extra time, the Associated Press reported. Wahl could not be revived.

Although an official cause of death has not been shared, Wahl wrote he had been suffering from a "severe" illness that required him to visit a medical clinic in Qatar.

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," Wahl wrote Monday on his World Cup Daily newsletter. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. I didn’t have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno.”

MLS commissioner Don Garber said Wahl "will be deeply missed."

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken over the tragic passing of Grant Wahl. He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable," Garber tweeted. "Grant was an important member of the soccer community for more than two decades."

U.S. Soccer also issued a statement Friday.

"The entire US soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant," the statement read. "Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its major protagonist: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport. Here in the United States Grant's passion for soccer and commitment to elevating its profile across our sporting landscape played a major role in helping to drive interest in and respect for our beautiful game."

The statement concluded: "We thank Grant for his tremendous dedication to and impact on our game in the United States. His writing and the stories he told will live on."

Earlier Friday, Wahl shared several Instagram Stories from Lusail Stadium, where Argentina defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals.

Wahl was among the journalists honored in Qatar by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and FIFA for their longtime coverage of men’s World Cups.

Wahl rang in his 48th birthday Tuesday.

"Celebrated my birthday tonight with a great group of media friends at the World Cup. No games today, but very thankful for everyone," he tweeted.

Wahl said he was detained in Qatar for "nearly half an hour" ahead of the USMNT-Wales match Nov. 21 for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Qatar’s laws against, and treatment of, LGBTQ people were flashpoints in the run-up to the first World Cup in the Middle East. Qatar has said everyone is welcome, including LGBTQ fans, but that visitors should respect the nation’s culture.

"Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales," Wahl wrote. "'You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.'"

Born in Mission, Kansas, Wahl attended Princeton University for a journalism degree. Wahl covered the Princeton Tigers men's soccer team during his first year at the university. The team was coached by Bob Bradley, who went on to coach in Major League Soccer and for the United States men's national team.

Wahl spent a summer studying abroad in Argentina in 1994 with the Boca Juniors sports club, an opportunity presented to him by Bradley.

"By that time, I’d started to get really into the sport and the idea of covering it," Wahl recalled in a 2015 interview. "I learned so much from Bob Bradley, he was amazing."

Wahl landed a job straight out of college at Sports Illustrated, which he described as a dream. He worked there for 24 years.

"I got a subscription to Sports Illustrated as a Christmas present from my parents when I was 10 and that became my bible. I read that magazine cover to cover every week, it was in my mailbox on a Thursday," Wahl recalled in a 2015 interview. "I remember telling my friends in high school that I wanted to write for Sports Illustrated someday."

