Grant Thornton fined £2.3 million over Patisserie Valerie collapse

Grant Thornton has been fined £2.3 million and given a severe reprimand for its failure to spot fraud on the books of Patisserie Valerie.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it had hit Grant Thornton with the fine and reprimand it for “serious breaches“ over several years in relation to its work checking Patisserie Valerie’s books. The auditor was originally in line for a £4 million fine but it was reduced after the firm admitted wrongdoing.

Grant Thornton audit director David Newstead was also fined £150,000, given a severe reprimand and banned from carrying out high-level audits for three years.

“This decision notice sets out numerous breaches of Relevant Requirements across three separate audit years, evidencing a serious lack of competence in conducting the audit work,“ said Claudia Mortimore, deputy executive counsel to the FRC.

“The audit of Patisserie Holdings Plc’s revenue and cash in particular involved missed red flags, a failure to obtain sufficient audit evidence and a failure to stand back and question information provided by management.“

Grant Thornton began auditing Patisserie Valerie in 2007. The cake chain uncovered fraud on its books in 2018 and collapsed a year later, resulting in the loss of 900 jobs.

The FRC said Grant Thornton failed to spot and investigate red flag such as three quarters of Patisserie Valerie’s voucher revenue for 2016 coming from a single large transaction, which as 11 times average monthly volumes. The auditor also waved through third party invoices that contained errors such as missing company logos, typing errors, and incorrect addresses.

“As a result of this investigation, GT has taken remedial actions to improve its processes and to prevent a recurrence of these types of breaches,” Mortimore said. “The package of financial and non-financial sanctions should also help to improve the quality of future audits.”

A spokesperson for Grant Thornton said: “We regret the qualityâ¯of our workâ¯fell short ofâ¯what was expected of usâ¯in this instance. Since the period in question, we have invested significantly in our audit practice toâ¯better ensureâ¯consistentâ¯quality and have started to see the material outcome of this investment.

“We will continue to rigorously defend the civil claim brought by PV’s liquidators, which ignores the board’s and management’s own failings in detecting the sustained and collusive fraud which took place.â¯We recognise that there were shortcomings in our audit work; however, our work did not cause the failure of the business.”

