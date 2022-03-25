Grant Shapps tells P&O Ferries chief to resign

Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
Peter Hebblethwaite P&amp;O
Peter Hebblethwaite P&O

The Transport Secretary has called on the boss of P&O Ferries to resign after his "brazen" comments about "knowingly breaking the law" and vowed to force the company to "U-turn" and pay its crews the minimum wage.

It comes after Peter Hebblethwaite admitted the ferry giant broke employment law when it sacked 800 workers without notice.

Grant Shapps said: "I thought what the boss of P&O said yesterday about knowingly breaking the law was brazen and breathtaking, and showed incredible arrogance.

"I cannot believe that he can stay in that role having admitted to deliberately go out and use a loophole - well, break the law, but also use a loophole."

Pressed on whether that meant he was calling for Mr Hebblethwaite to resign "right now", he said: "Yes."

On Thursday, Mr Hebblethwaite was urged by MPs to quit after acknowledging there is "absolutely no doubt" the ferry operator was required to consult with trade unions.

The company replaced its crews with cheaper agency workers last week.

The chief executive admitted that the new crews are being paid below the minimum wage apart from on domestic routes, but insisted this was allowed under international maritime rules.

Mr Hebblethwaite, whose basic annual salary is £325,000, revealed that the average hourly pay of the new crew is just £5.50.

The minimum wage in the UK for people aged 23 and above is £8.91 per hour.

Mr Shapps said the Government is planning to change the law to ensure companies working from British ports pay people the minimum wage, as he condemned P&O for "evilly exploit[ing]" loopholes.

He said the move from the Government would force a "U-turn on what's happened at P&O".

Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps

The minister said maritime law was "very, very complex" but that he was preparing a package of "about eight" measures to bring to Parliament, where he believed there was "very, very broad parliamentary agreement" that new legislation was needed.

"P&O will need to re-employ people on the proper salaries," he said, confirming this would mean national minimum wage.

Mr Shapps said the Government "can't directly" revoke P&O's licence when asked why the company was still operating after having broken the law.

He said he had instead asked the Maritime Coastguard Agency to carry out "very detailed inspections".

The minister said if new crews were being paid under national minimum wage and found to be unfamiliar with equipment, the ships would be deemed unsafe to sail.

Mr Shapps also said P&O Ferries had "attempted to pay off their staff with higher redundancy payments ... and therefore buy their silence".

Asked how Government plans to change the law would help sacked seafarers, the Transport Secretary said: "I actually happen to know because I've been speaking with some of them that some of them have already taken up a job, so they may not get those particular ones back.

"I suspect they'll get some of them back, although I imagine they'll have a slightly rather jaded view of their employer as P&O".

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union will meet with P&O Ferries on Friday to demand the reinstatement of the sacked seafarers.

The TUC general secretary, Frances O'Grady, said it was a "watershed moment" for the UK shipping industry and workers' rights.

"(P&O's) owner must be given pariah status and lose all its Government shipping and freeport contracts with immediate effect until workers are reinstated."

