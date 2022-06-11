Grant Shapps resists demands for emergency visas to EU workers to tackle airport chaos

Oliver Gill
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12965108n) Travellers queue to check in for their flights at Gatwick Airport in London, Britain, 31 May 2022 - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock
Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, is resisting demands for emergency action to allow an influx of foreign workers to ease the staffing crisis that is creating a summer of misery at British airports.

Plans had been discussed to issue baggage handlers and check-in staff with temporary visas similar to those issued to fruit pickers, musicians and religious figures.

But Mr Shapps insisted on Saturday that he would not relax immigration rules, leaving tens of thousands of holidaymakers facing further chaos.

Mr Shapps called an emergency meeting with senior aviation executives at the beginning of the month, as long queues stretched out of terminal buildings and blighted half-term getaways.

He rejected pleas for aviation workers to be added to the shortage occupation list, which would make it easier to recruit staff from abroad.

It was originally designed to make it easier for scientists, engineers and artists to come to Britain but has recently been expanded to include care workers - previously viewed as less skilled - against the backdrop of an extremely tight labour market.

The Home Office would not be prepared to make a similar exception for the aviation industry, however, with other sectors also short of workers.

Since then Whitehall officials had been discussing potential alternatives with industry representatives.

One leading option would have been to issue foreign workers with temporary visas to work in the aviation industry for up to six months. Industry leaders hope that some could be transferred to a permanent visa at a later date.

One senior source said: “Aviation is also a seasonal industry and temporary visas would work very well to meet peak demand.”

Another insider said: “It’s inconceivable that the Government’s policy allows EU staff to work as ballet dancers or fruit pickers in the UK but not in our airports.

“This illogical approach to labour shortfalls across the economy means that the Government has to shoulder its fair share of the responsibility for current issues despite its best efforts to deflect blame exclusively to airlines.”

Holidaymakers have endured a raft of cancellations with widespread disruption witnessed at airports since the start of the Easter holidays.

Airline and airport chiefs have been accused of failing to gear up and hire enough staff ahead of a rush for overseas holidays this year. Industry figures argue that strict rules during the Covid pandemic coupled with a lack of UK state aid meant they were wary about committing too early to a summer without travel restrictions.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said earlier this month: “We are going to have pinch points at the UK airports right through to the end of this summer until the kids go back to school in September.”

And Heathrow head John Holland-Kaye claimed last week that it will take up to 18 months for capacity to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Swissport, one of the UK’s biggest check-in and baggage handling companies, backed the prospect of immigration rules being loosened.

A spokesman for the company said: "Any measures which improve access to jobs in aviation, while still respecting the important security reviews required to work in the industry, should serve to aid the industry in this important period of recovery following the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Mr Shapps has compared the aviation industry's staff shortages with a lack of HGV drivers last year. He said last Sunday: "We fixed that with 33 separate measures that the Government took to alleviate the problems. I intend to do the same thing here."

A spokesman for the Department for Transport said: "The Transport Secretary [has] made clear, we cannot always reach for the lever marked 'more immigration'. We are absolutely focused on seeing an end to the disruption at airports and will continue to work with industry, and listen to their suggestions, as we consider how best to solve the issues.

"This Government is committed to building a robust and dependable aviation industry, and launched the Aviation Skills Retention Platform last year to help develop, and hold onto, talent to boost recruitment in the sector."

