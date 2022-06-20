Grant Shapps: Rail strikes will make the public demand driverless trains

The Transport Secretary speaks to the media - Aaron Chown/PA

Every hour the rail strikes continue will drive up public support for driverless trains, Grant Shapps has said in a warning to union bosses taking industrial action.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Transport Secretary said he is already in talks with Transport for London (TfL) about making a London Underground line automated.

Mr Shapps also called on local transport authorities to consider pausing roadworks this week to ease traffic congestion as people travel by car due to the train strikes.

And he warned that this new round of industrial action could send the rail industry into “irreversible decline”, convincing more people to permanently work from home.

The intervention came as Mr Shapps and Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT trade union, which is striking this week, exchanged claims and counter-claims on the airwaves.

Mr Shapps has been accused by Labour and Liberal Democrat opponents – plus some Tory MPs – of performing a misstep by refusing to join the strike negotiations himself.

But he in turn has accused rail union bosses of seeking to take Britain back to the 1970s and undercutting attempts to modernise the rail network.

Speaking to The Telegraph on Monday, Mr Shapps predicted that support for bringing in driverless trains – the technology for which exists – will soar this week.

Mr Shapps said: “Every hour of strikes will surely increase the enthusiasm from the travelling public to have their trains automated to get rid of this threat over their heads that the workers will strike.

“I think these strikes are severely counterproductive, not just for people who can’t get to their exams this week and to hospital appointments but also fundamentally to railway workers who will find in the end that automation just becomes more attractive than striking employees.”

Mick Lynch - Yui Mok/PA

The Transport Secretary has already included a push towards automation in an agreement between the Government and TfL, which runs the London Underground and has received close to £5 billion of financial support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last June, Sadiq Khan, the London Mayor, and TfL agreed to “make progress towards the conversion of at least one London Underground line to full automation but with an on-board attendant” as part of the latest funding deal.

The Docklands Light Railway, which opened in 1987, is an automated railway but others have not been constructed in the UK, despite the decades that have passed since then. The Paris metro is also partly automated.

In his interview, Mr Shapps criticised the strikes and warned that they may end up undermining RMT’s own members because it could put scores of people off using the railways.

Mr Shapps said: “Mick Lynch may be holding the country to ransom but actually what he’s doing is holding a gun to his own industry’s head. It’s reckless vandalism.

“And if it continues, it could drive thousands of passengers away for good and turn what should be a very bright future for the railway, that we’re investing billions of pounds on expanding, into one of irrelevance and irreversible decline.

“He has not only taken his workforce to these strikes on false pretences, but he’s actually damaging his own members’ interests by doing this.”

That framing has been vehemently denied by RMT, which argues its members have been overlooked for a pay rise for three years and warns the Government’s modernisation plans could imperil safety.

A question posed by scores of MPs – including the Tory MP and Northern Research Group chairman Jake Berry – is why Mr Shapps is not at the negotiating table.

If the strikes – which will see train services severely restricted on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – are so damaging, why does Mr Shapps not pick up the phone to RMT to try to secure a resolution?

He rejected the idea outright: “It’s a total red herring thrown in by Mick Lynch at the eleventh hour to obscure the fact that only last month he was saying he wouldn’t be seen dead negotiating with the Tory Government.

“I can’t think and I was just trying to think actually of a single example in any industrial dispute where government ministers got into the room, and not the employer, with the unions and employees and negotiated.

“If you think about it, it’s just not something that happens and there’s a good reason for that.

“The last time it did happen I think was under Harold Wilson in the 1970s and it was sandwiches at Downing Street.

“It was a disaster for industrial relations then and I don’t think anybody should want us to go back to those days.”

Attempts to probe how long that position could last – if rail strikes drag on for weeks or even months ahead, as RMT is warning – failed to bring any change in the stance.

Mr Shapps said the Government must remain determined to end what he called “Spanish-style” working practices, picking out a few specifics.

He said that if a rail manager speaks to a worker during their 20 minute break the clock restarts with another 20 minutes. He also said protections around working on Sundays and the need to pay special overtime date back to 1919.

On the disruption that scores of Britons will face this week, Mr Shapps called for roadworks to be paused to help those travelling by car.

He said: “I think we need to do everything we can to ease the passage of people who will be forced back to their cars or sometimes people choose to cycle. And I think we need to make it as easy as possible.

“So I do encourage local transport authorities to look at, for example, where roadworks may be able to be lifted in the coming days and during this week in order to get rid of the pinch points. I do think that’s a very sensible idea.”