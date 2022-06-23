Grant of Performance Share Units and reporting of transactions in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation

Matas A/S

Company announcement 05 2022/23

Allerød 23 June 2022





Pursuant to Matas A/S’ (Matas) Remuneration Policy, a total of 152,079 Performance Share Units (PSUs) related to the company’s long-term incentive programme (LTIP) for 2022/23 have been granted 23 June 2022.



55,700 of the PSUs have been granted to the executive management and 96,379 of the PSUs have been granted to other executives.

Subject to the achievement of two KPIs, weighted 50% each, the number of PSUs awarded may vary upon vesting in an interval of 75% and 150% of the original number of PSUs awarded. One KPI is based on the development in EBITDA and the other KPI is based on the development in revenue in the period up to and including the 2024/25 financial year.

The PSUs are awarded free, and if the PSUs vest and do not lapse, each PSU entitles the holder to receive one Matas share at the time of vesting.

Subject to achieving the KPIs mentioned above, the PSUs will vest after the publication of the annual report for the financial year 2024/25.

At maximum achievement of the KPIs in the period from the start of the financial year 2022/23 and until the end of the financial year 2024/25, the value of the PSUs amounts to DKK 18.2 million at the closing price on 22 June 2022 of DKK 79.9.

It is a condition for participating in the programme, that the participants over a four-year period acquire a holding of Matas shares in a fixed proportion to their gross salary.

According to the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, Matas has received the following reports from management and their related parties’ regarding transactions in Matas shares and related securities in connection with the grant of the PSUs.





