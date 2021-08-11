Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 11 August 2021

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 11 August 2021 to issue 8,880,100 incentive subscription rights to 103 new and continuing employees and individual contractors in the IDEX Biometrics group. The grant was made under the company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 2.40 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 12 May 2026. Following the grants there are 67,770,262 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX.

Primary insiders who received grants

Vince Graziani, CEO of IDEX Biometrics, received on 11 August 2021 a grant of 1,210,400 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX. The grant was made for no consideration.

Jamie Simms, CFO of IDEX Biometrics, received on 11 August 2021 a grant of 247,400 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX. The grant was made for no consideration.

Anthony Eaton, CTO of IDEX Biometrics, received on 11 August 2021 a grant of 210,300 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX. The grant was made for no consideration.

IDEX Biometrics’ shares have ISIN NO0003070609.

