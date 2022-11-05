Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

  • Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) makes a game-wining shot over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Trail Blazers defeated the Suns 108-106. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    1/7

    Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) makes a game-wining shot over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Trail Blazers defeated the Suns 108-106. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    2/7

    Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Portland Trail Blazers head coach h Chauncey Bill's argues his technical foul with referee Matt Kallio (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    3/7

    Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

    Portland Trail Blazers head coach h Chauncey Bill's argues his technical foul with referee Matt Kallio (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts to a traveling call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    4/7

    Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts to a traveling call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    5/7

    Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) drives as Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    6/7

    Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) drives as Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, spins around Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    7/7

    Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106

    Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, spins around Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) makes a game-wining shot over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. The Trail Blazers defeated the Suns 108-106. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Portland Trail Blazers head coach h Chauncey Bill's argues his technical foul with referee Matt Kallio (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts to a traveling call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little is fouled by Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) drives as Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee, spins around Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
·4 min read

PHOENIX (AP) The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries.

In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor.

Jerami Grant hit a 13-foot baseline jumper at the buzzer after a great in-bounds pass from Justise Winslow to lift the short-handed Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 108-106 on Friday night.

''When you're missing guys like (Damian Lillard) and (Anfernee Simons), you become less predictable,'' Billups said. ''You never know where the ball is going and that's tough to guard.''

Grant's bucket capped a season-high 30 points. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 10 of 17 from the field and added five assists.

The Blazers were down to the last second when Winslow lofted a high in-bounds pass to Grant, who grabbed the ball and tossed a high-arching 13-foot jumper in the air. It rattled through the net and after a review the officials confirmed it left his hands in time. It was Winslow's ninth assist of the night.

''We've got a connection,'' Grant said. ''Been knowing him for long time. I know how he plays and he knows how I play.''

Grant's clutch shot capped a back-and-forth final minute.

Devin Booker made a 3-pointer to put the Suns ahead 106-104 with about 30 seconds left, just moments after Jusuf Nurkic sank his own 3 to put the Blazers up 104-103.

Nurkic - who had 14 points and eight rebounds - tied the game at 106-all with his putback after an offensive rebound with 23 seconds left. The Suns looked like they would have the final possession of regulation but Mikal Bridges was called for traveling. That gave the Blazers enough time to set up their winning play.

Suns coach Monty Williams thought his team defended the Blazers' final play well.

''He hit a tough shot,'' Williams said.

Portland led for most of the night and built a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter, but settled for an 86-80 advantage heading into the fourth.

That's about the time the cold-shooting Suns finally started hitting some shots. Damion Lee made three 3-pointers in the fourth, including one from the corner with 4:15 left that tied the score at 97.

Portland is now tied with Phoenix atop the Western Conference at 6-2. The Suns' two losses both came against the Blazers.

Booker led the Suns with 25 points, while Deandre Ayton added 24 points and eight rebounds. Booker was double-teamed on the final possession and said he didn't regret throwing the ball to Bridges, even though he was called for the travel.

''I am going to give it to him every time,'' Booker said. ''Whoever is open on this team, that is what it comes down to, trusting your teammates and every possession I am going to do that.''

The Blazers won despite missing Lillard and Simons, who have combined to average 53 points per game this season.

The Suns had their own injury issues. They were missing both of their backup point guards - Cam Payne and Duane Washington Jr. - so when All-Star Chris Paul was on the bench it was a challenge to get good shots.

The Trail Blazers took advantage of the Suns' sloppy second unit on the way to a 59-49 halftime lead. Grant led the Blazers with 18 points while Ayton also had 18 points for the Suns before the break.

JOHNSON OUT

Suns forward Cam Johnson left the game in the first quarter when he injured his right knee.

Johnson scored a season-high 29 points in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves. He appeared to suffer the injury on Friday when the Suns were in transition. Johnson planted to run down the court, but landed awkwardly and started limping. He came out of the game a few plays later.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard missed his third straight game.

Suns: G Cameron Payne (left foot soreness), G Duane Washington (not with team) and F Ish Wainright (back) were not available to play. ... Had 11 turnovers in the first half. ... Hosted their 32nd consecutive sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

The teams play again in Phoenix on Saturday night.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kaken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year. G

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • QB Rourke ready as Lions prepare to host Stampeders in western semifinal

    VANCOUVER — David Menard is one of the few remaining B.C. Lions who knows what it's like to suit up for a playoff game in Vancouver. It's been six years since the Lions faced the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division semifinal at B.C. Place, but the matchup has stayed with the veteran defensive lineman. "I remember it was a really, really tough game," Menard said. "It was a physical game and it took everything that we had at the moment. "But the feeling after, though, it was amazing, winnin

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Grundstrom scores 2, Kings beat Blues 5-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.