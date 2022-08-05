Grant Gustin Says 'The Flash' Will 'Finish on Our Terms' After Final Season Announcement: 'a True Honor'

Grant Gustin is getting ready to say goodbye to The Flash.

On Friday, the 32-year-old actor thanked fans of the long-running CW series in a heartfelt Instagram video after it was announced that the show is coming to end following the upcoming ninth season.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," he shared. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew."

The star went on to say that he's received "so much love from you guys, the fans, the people who love the show," adding, "that's the only reason we've been able to go as long as we have."

RELATED: 'The Flash' Is Ending After 9 Seasons: 'An Unforgettable Experience'

Gustin — who has played the titular character since the show's premiere in 2014 — is looking forward to donning The Flash suit for one final season.

"I'm really excited to get to do this one more time, finish on our terms," he said. "I'm going to enjoy every minute of it, as much as I can and I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have."

He continued, "I couldn't be more honored to be associated with this character, probably for the rest of my life and career. It is seriously a true honor."

The Flash -- &quot;Heart of the Matter, Part 2&quot; -- Image Number: FLA718fg_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved
The Flash -- "Heart of the Matter, Part 2" -- Image Number: FLA718fg_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

Bettina Strauss/The CW

RELATED: 'The Flash' 's Grant Gustin, Wife LA Thoma Welcome Baby Daughter Juniper Grace Louise: 'Obsessed'

Gustin concluded the clip with a special message for fans of the show.

"Thank you again for supporting us," he said. "I hope you enjoy this last season. I know I'm going to enjoy making it."

On Monday, the CW announced the ninth and final season of The Flash will begin production in September and feature 13 episodes. It will be the shortest season in the superhero drama's history.

RELATED: 'The Flash' 's Candice Patton Says She Wanted to Leave in Season 2 Due to Being 'Severely Unhappy'

Earlier this week, executive producer Eric Wallace opened up to PEOPLE about the series coming to a close.

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," he shared. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race."

He went on to salute the "amazing" stars and crew members who "have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week."

He continued, "So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make 'The Flash' such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

The Flash is the last Arrowverse series to take its final bow. Arrow ended its run in 2020 after eight seasons and 170 episodes, while Supergirl's series finale aired in November, six years after its 2015 debut.

It was first set to end after eight seasons; however, The CW and the studio managed to garner new contracts for stars Gustin and Candice Patton (Iris West), landing the show one more season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

With more than one million viewers in season 8, The Flash was touted as one of The CW's most streamed shows.

Season 9 of The Flash is expected to premiere in 2023.

