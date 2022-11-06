Grant Dawson on calling out Tony Ferguson after UFC Fight Night 214: ‘I want that respect on my name’

LAS VEGAS – UFC lightweight Grant Dawson is itching to get a big name on his resume.

Dawson wants to take a step up and face a recognized opponent in the division, and his preference is former interim champion Tony Ferguson. Dawson (19-1-1 MMA, 7-0-1 UFC) called out Ferguson after his submission win over Mark Madsen (12-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 214.

He believes it’s the right next step for his career.

“I think the one thing that I’m missing to get the respect from the fans that I think that I deserve is I haven’t beaten somebody with a high name,” Dawson told reporters afterward. “I’ve beat two undefeated guys – three if you count Leonardo Santos, who’s undefeated in the UFC – and I still feel I’m one of the OK up-and-comers. I want that respect on my name. I understand how this works. I’m not upset. I get it. A win over Tony Ferguson, I think a finish over Tony Ferguson, really stamps my name and shows people, ‘Hey, this guy is for real.’ Also, I can’t wait to get ranked on Monday. I’ve been waiting my whole life to get ranked.”

As far as his performance on Saturday, Dawson believes it was the best he’s ever looked inside the octagon. He also does admit that missing weight for the short-notice fight does take a little bit away from the win.

“I feel good. I feel like this was one of my best performances,” Dawson said. “I feel like there was a little smidgen on the performance. I think we all know what I’m talking about. But other than that, this was one of my best performances, and I think that it’s great to show how much better I’m getting at American Top Team.”

