Grant Cardone and Tony Delgado Partner Up to Help Latinos Build Generational Wealth Through New Real Estate Venture

Being in the real estate business has been a life-changing experience for many. Through the industry, they get to help people find the property of their dreams while earning a decent income. And if they play their cards right, they can earn a monthly income composed of several figures.

Real estate investments can also pave the way for generational wealth, as the author, entrepreneur, and CEO Grant Cardone experienced. During a session for the Disrupt Recession-proof podcast, Grant shared with Tony Delgado why investing in real estate is beneficial and how everyday people can do it.

Tony used the opportunity he had with Grant on the Disrupt podcast to talk about why Latinos should invest in real estate and how it could lead to generational wealth.

And since Disrupt is focused on teaching Latinos and other communities to become recession-free, Tony and Grant discussed a possible way for aspiring real estate investors to be a part of large deals.

Empowering The Everyday Person to Invest

For years, many people from the high-income and middle-income classes have already been investing in real estate. Aside from diversifying an investment portfolio, real estate investments have several benefits, such as providing a higher return through positive leverage and equity growth through debt reduction.

"Real assets appreciate over time, and they're real. You get depreciation, leverage, cash flow, and appreciation. And with inflation coming, the first beneficiary is real assets, real properties," Grant said.

With the real estate industry gaining attention from people everywhere, it's no surprise that almost everyone is eyeing to be a part of the industry. The State of Hispanic Wealth Report also recently noted that Latinos are moving towards success and high incomes due to real estate investments.

But as with every industry, numerous real estate properties are hard to acquire because of their price. Since Grant started as an everyday person who had big dreams, he wanted to give everyone else a chance to build generational wealth through real estate by starting non-accredited funds.

While most syndicators in real estate depend on high net worth family offices or expensive bridge debt, Grant prefers to share the upside of investing with friends, family, and followers on social media.

"I created a way for the everyday person, the everyday family in America, to invest in trophy real estate. I made it easy for people to be my partner in a quarter of a million dollars transaction," Grant said.

Latinos can invest a minimum of $1,000 to Grant's non-accredited funds and receive good returns from the real estate industry throughout the years.

How It Works

Once non-accredited investors put their trust and money in Grant's funds, he waits five years and re-finances the property before he sends back the money and keeps investors on for a longer period.

Since he started in 2016, Grant has successfully leveraged the non-accredited funds and raised over $650 million from 5,000 investors. He limits himself to buying apartments, as these usually increase in value compared to houses.

"We own 42 properties with 12,000 units. As rents go up, the value of properties goes up. As the value of the property goes up every five to seven years, we refinance the property based on the higher value, and return the capital to the investor," he said.

Latinos who decide to invest in Grant's non-accredited funds can have the opportunity to become a part of the real estate industry and invest in high-value properties that usually go to high-profile accredited investors.

Grant has worked with many non-accredited investors and saw how much they needed the opportunity as well as how appreciative they were to get a chance to be a player in the profitable real estate industry. He managed to raise $80 million from non-accredited investors in the past.

However, when the pandemic disturbed the world economy, Grant put his non-accredited fund on hold to protect investors and families from suffering along with the economy.

A New Opportunity For Non-Accredited Investors

Grant had recently re-opened his non-accredited fund to provide everyday investors access to institutional-grade real estate deals that are normally reserved for only the largest investors in the industry.

He already started two funds to acquire four apartment complexes in Broward County for a combined total of $750 million. Grant shared that he aims to raise $230 million in investor funds for the four apartment complexes.

The biggest apartment in the deal is the 456-unit Las Olas Walk at 106 S. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. The building will be rebranded as the 10X Las Olas Walk, after his brand of business books and seminars. It is already 97 percent occupied, with rents averaging $2,300.

The other apartment complexes that Grant has under contract are also in Fort Lauderdale as well as in Weston, and Sunrise.

Within only three days of launching the funds, Grant, through Cardone Capital, has already raised $42 million from non-accredited investors who approached him via social media.

Through Grant's non-accredited funds, everybody can leverage the possibilities of the real estate industry without having to acquire an immense sum to get started in the business. The everyday Latino will have better and continuous returns that could lead to generational wealth.

