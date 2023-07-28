Grant Burnaford Davey Buys Handful Of Shares In Frontier Energy

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Executive Chairman, Grant Burnaford Davey, recently bought AU$99k worth of stock, for AU$0.36 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Frontier Energy

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive Chairman Grant Burnaford Davey was not the only time they bought Frontier Energy shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$1m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.42 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.35. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Frontier Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Frontier Energy insiders own about AU$37m worth of shares. That equates to 35% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Frontier Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Frontier Energy shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Frontier Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

