Stephen Curry scores 42 as Warriors win big over Pelicans to remain unbeaten on road

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 42 points in 30 minutes, and the Golden State Warriors remained unbeaten on the road with a 130-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Chris Paul added 13 points off the bench, leading the Warriors on a 13-1 run at the end of the third quarter that gave them a 98-78 lead.

Zion Williamson helped New Orleans keep it close in the first half, but got into foul trouble in the third quarter and finished with 19 points. The Pelicans suffered their first loss of the season.

Curry opened with 11 points in the first 4:02, including a pair of 25-foot 3s. He hit seven 3s on 13 attempts, shot 15 of 22 overall and 5 of 7 on free throws.

MAVERICKS 125, GRIZZLIES 110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and undefeated Dallas beat winless Memphis.

It was the 58th career triple-double for Doncic. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 21 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 and Grant Williams finished with 15 for the Mavericks (3-0).

The Grizzlies have lost their first four games for the first time since 2004.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 30 points apiece. Jackson had nine rebounds. Marcus Smart scored 23 points before fouling out.

BUCKS 122, HEAT 114

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Damian Lillard added 25 and Milwaukee built a 25-point lead before holding off Miami.

Tyler Herro scored 35 points for the Heat. Miami was playing without two-time All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who bruised his hip Saturday in a loss at Minnesota.

The Heat stunned the top-seeded Bucks in a first-round playoff series last season, rallying late to win Game 4 and the clinching Game 5. This time, Miami trailed 103-78 early in the fourth quarter and got within six points with 1:22 left. Antetokounmpo converted a three-point play to help ice the game.

TRAIL BLAZERS 99, RAPTORS 91

TORONTO (AP) — Deandre Ayton had a career-high 23 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 22 points, and Portland beat Toronto for its first win of the season.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points, including a driving basket with 25 seconds remaining, and Canadian-born Shaedon Sharpe scored 14 points for Portland (1-3). Ayton contributed 10 points.

Rookie Scoot Henderson scored 11 points for Portland, which snapped a two-game skid against Toronto.

Scottie Barnes had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam also scored 20 points, and Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, which lost its third straight. The Raptors shot a season-worst 4 for 29 from 3-point range.

HAWKS 127, TIMBERWOLVES 113

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray matched his career high with 41 points and Atlanta bounced back from a 19-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota.

Murray scored 22 points in the third quarter, wiping out Minnesota’s 79-60 lead at the break.

Trae Young added 24 points for the Hawks, who followed up a 17-point win at Milwaukee the previous night to get back to .500.

Anthony Edwards, returning to his hometown, led the Timberwolves with 31 points.

THUNDER 124, PISTONS 112

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and Oklahoma City beat Detroit.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 11 of 23 field goals and had nine rebounds. Josh Giddey scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and Jalen Williams added 19 points for Oklahoma City (3-1), which won at home for the first time this season.

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points off the bench for Detroit. Cade Cunningham scored 17 points on 5-for-15 shooting, and rookie Ausar Thompson had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons.

NETS 133, HORNETS 121

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Thomas scored 33 points, and Brooklyn built a 21-point first-quarter lead and held on to beat Charlotte.

Mikal Bridges had 24 points and Lonnie Walker IV and Dorian Finney-Smith each had added 19 for the Nets, who got their first win of the season. Brooklyn shot 56.3% from the field and scored 42 points in the first period.

Terry Rozier had 23 points and rookie Brandon Miller added a career-high 22 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets. Miller, the No. 2 pick in the draft, is averaging 17.3 points in his first three games.

CELTICS 126, WIZARDS 107

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and Jayson Tatum had 33 as Boston beat Washington to begin the season 3-0.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points in his return to Washington, where he spent his previous 1 1/2 seasons.

Kyle Kuzma scored 21 points for the Wizards (1-2), who trailed throughout and were behind by 26 points after 10 minutes.

BULLS 112, PACERS 105

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Chicago rallied past Indiana.

Zach LaVine had 23 points for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points and put Chicago ahead to stay on a layup that made it 101-99 with 3:46 remaining.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 20 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 13 assists, and Bennedict Mathurin and Bruce Brown each scored 15 points.

