Granola sold at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más recalled for possibly triggering allergic reactions

The FDA is warning consumers about a specific brand of organic granola in pantries across the country that may give those with tree nut allergies a severe reaction.

Bakery on Main, a Connecticut company, voluntarily recalled 14,304 pounds of Organic Oat and Honey Granola as it may be contaminated with almonds, which was not noted on the package, the FDA announced Friday.

The product has already been distributed to Topco and SEG retail stores throughout the U.S., including at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harvey’s Supermarket.

Here’s what the recalled product is branded as:

▪ At Topco/Full Circle stores: Organic Oat & Honey Granola with UPC code of 036800420397

▪ At SEG stores (including Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más): “Naturally Better” Organic Oats & Honey Granola with UPC code of 07880201130

It has a “Best Before Date” of 10/10/23 and the UPC codes can be found on the back of the package.

If consumers have any questions, they should reach out to Bakery On Main at info@bakeryonmain.com or 860-895-6622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.