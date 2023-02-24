Granlund and Niederreiter both score 2, Preds top Sharks 6-2

·2 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter each scored twice, and the Nashville Predators beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Thursday night.

Granlund has nine goals this season. Niederreiter extended his goal streak to three games. Yakov Trenin and Tommy Novak also scored for Nashville.

Matt Duchene had three assists, and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for his 22nd win of the season.

Nico Sturm scored his 11th goal and Martin Kaut scored his first for the Sharks. James Reimer made 24 saves.

Niederreiter's first goal came 6:24 into the first period on a power play. Reimer was heavily screened on the play.

Granlund scored his first of the night in the second period by sneaking the puck through traffic and getting it past Reimer.

While on the penalty kill, Sturm zipped down the ice to grab a puck that had left the defensive zone. He beat Predators defenseman Roman Josi to the puck and picked the far corner on Saros for a short-handed goal.

Nashville scored twice more in the second. Granlund and Philip Tomasino completed a pretty 2-on-1, and Trenin added his eighth of the season while shorthanded with 30 seconds to go in the period.

Kaut beat Saros short side 50 seconds into the third for his second goal of the season. Kaut was acquired last month in a trade with Colorado.

Niederreiter sent a pass in front, where Sharks forward Noah Gregor knocked the puck into his own net. It was Niederreiter's 18th goal of the season.

Novak scored his eighth goal on the power play. Duchene made a great feed for his third assist of the game.

INJURY NEWS

The Predators announced Wednesday that forward Ryan Johansen had surgery and will miss 12 weeks.

Sharks forward Timo Meier missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Predators: Visit the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Sharks: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Max Miller, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals

    The NHL’s best team just got bigger and tougher. Already on their way to one of the best seasons in hockey history, the Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Thursday in exchange for forward Craig Smith and three draft choices. It’s the latest big acquisition by an Eastern Conference contender as the league approaches the March 3 trade deadline.

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Rivalry Series: Canada caps thrilling reverse sweep with blowout win over USA

    Canada crushed the United States in Game 7 to complete an epic comeback after falling down 3-0 in the latest installment of the Rivalry Series.

  • NHL trade rumors: Blues enter Meier sweepstakes, Minnesota homecoming for Boeser?

    Brock Boeser is no stranger to the rumor mill, and his agent is in contact with the Wild trying to make a Minnesota homecoming work.

  • Connor Bedard Tracker: Pats phenom punishes Medicine Hat with 6-point night

    Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.

  • Maple Leafs are not done shopping

    As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 3, Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas finds himself with some remaining cap room to play with, following the salary retained on the deal that sent Ryan O'Reilly to Toronto. The Leafs look well stocked on both ends of the ice, but fans would love to see Dubas make one more move before the team locks in for a make-or-break postseason.&nbsp;

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • Veteran CFL quarterback Bethel-Thompson announces he'll play in USFL

    McLeod Bethel-Thompson is leaving the Toronto Argonauts on a winning note. The veteran quarterback announced on social media Wednesday he'll play with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in 2023. Bethel-Thompson became a CFL free agent earlier this month after helping Toronto win the '22 Grey Cup. "My next journey begins with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and then will continue with considerable NFL interest in the fall," Bethel-Thompson wrote on his Instagram account. "I do not want this dec

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young Manitoba team to the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." The top three teams in each pool of nine advance

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Tommy Fury quiet on Jake Paul’s double-or-nothing offer before father John accepts

    After two failed bids to make the bout, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are due to box each other in Saudi Arabia on Sunday

  • Fantasy Hockey Values: Is there a new No. 1 goalie in Minnesota?

    Check out our latest batch of fantasy hockey winners and losers as we move through Week 19 of the season.

  • Chuck Liddell reveals who his favorite fight was against

    MMA legend, UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell reveals his favorite fight in an interview with Paddy Pimbett on Chattin Pony Podcast. Liddell had a 30-fight career spanning 20 years. In his prime, he was considered one of, if not the post dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. He defended the 205-pound championship four times and holds wins over Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Oritz, among others. One of those fights rises ab

  • 5-way lead to open LPGA Thailand, Ko 3 shots back

    Jennifer Kupcho of the United States fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand on Thursday. Kupcho's round was highlighted by a birdie-birdie finish and an eagle on the par-5 10th hole at Siam Country Club. With her in the lead were 2014 champion Anna Nordquist of Sweden, six-time USLPGA Tour winner Nasa Hataoko of Japan, local hope and tour rookie Jaravee Boonchant, and last year's runner-up, Lin Xiyu of China.

  • Guti warns Mbappe to have 'head down' if he joins Real Madrid

    He is already a superstar of football, but Kylian Mbappe would need to bring modesty with him if he ever joins Real Madrid, says Guti.

  • Thomas Pieters interview: Why I joined LIV and the story behind that tweet

    Hudson Swafford was never likely to appear for America in the Ryder Cup but the journeyman could still, unwittingly, have helped his country’s cause in the mission to make history in September by ensuring that Thomas Pieters will likely not be playing for the home team.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats deal veteran quarterback Dane Evans to B.C. Lions

    Dane Evans's CFL career will continue on the West Coast. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded Evans to the B.C. Lions on Thursday for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Evans was the Ticats' starter for their two Grey Cup losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2019, 2021). The move comes just over a year after Hamilton opted to commit to Evans as their starter — signing a two-year deal — and allow Jeremiah Masoli to join the Ottawa Redblacks as a free agent. But the Ticats (8-10) finished third

  • Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again

    Hamilton is gearing up for his 17th season in F1 and his 11th with Mercedes.

  • Rams and LB Bobby Wagner part ways after 1st year of 5-year, $50 million deal

    Wagner earned second-team All-Pro honors in his lone season with the Rams.