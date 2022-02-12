Granite slabs traveled from Nebraska before I-5 accident in Tacoma

A truck with a bed full of heavy granite slabs had traveled all the way from Nebraska unscathed until succumbing to an accident in the Tacoma area Saturday morning.

No one was injured, said Robert Reyer, spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol in Pierce and Thurston counties, but the damaged truck must be towed.

Northbound Interstate 5 was down to one lane for more than three hours Saturday afternoon because of the accident, he said, with traffic backed up to 84th Street. The right two lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.

The semi-truck was headed north on I-5 around 11 a.m. when a car in front of it suddenly slowed down. The 65-year-old truck driver was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid hitting the vehicle, an investigation determined.

There were two stacks of granite slabs on the truck bed. The momentum of the brake-slamming caused the straps on the back stack to break, said Reyer. The slabs lurched forward, hitting the front stack which then pushed through the cabin, where the driver sits.

Fortunately, said Reyer, he was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle was not on-site, he added, and “may not even have noticed what happened.”

According to the trooper on-site, said Reyer, the truck’s load had been properly secured with the correct number of straps for the type and weight.

A similar incident occurred on southbound I-5 near Mounts Road just a few days ago, noted Reyer. On Feb. 8, a semi-truck rolled over a barrier when a car merged in front of him with no warning and suddenly slowed down. To avoid colliding with the vehicle, the driver of the truck pulled to the right.

The cleanup for that accident lasted from noon to 7 p.m. that day.