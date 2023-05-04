Granite Bay shopping center lands big-name gym. Here’s what you need to know

Planet Fitness is set to open its first location in Granite Bay.

According to leasing information, the gym franchise will move into a 15,213-square-foot space in the Marketplace at Granite Bay at the corner of Douglas Boulevard and Auburn Folsom Road.

The shopping center, previously known as Country Gables Shopping Center, has undergone a significant remodeling and is now anchored by a Raley’s grocery store.

Several restaurants have joined the shopping center: Chipotle, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Mimosa House, Green Grill, Yoshi Ramen and West Coast Sourdough.

An opening date, however, for Planet Fitness has not yet been announced.