Granite Bay shopping center lands big-name gym. Here’s what you need to know

Molly Jarone
·1 min read
McClatchy file

Planet Fitness is set to open its first location in Granite Bay.

According to leasing information, the gym franchise will move into a 15,213-square-foot space in the Marketplace at Granite Bay at the corner of Douglas Boulevard and Auburn Folsom Road.

The shopping center, previously known as Country Gables Shopping Center, has undergone a significant remodeling and is now anchored by a Raley’s grocery store.

Several restaurants have joined the shopping center: Chipotle, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Mimosa House, Green Grill, Yoshi Ramen and West Coast Sourdough.

An opening date, however, for Planet Fitness has not yet been announced.