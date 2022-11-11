Granit Xhaka interview: Arsenal leader on secrets of scoring form and why title push is no surprise

Simon Collings
·4 min read
Leader: Granit Xhaka (Getty Images)
Leader: Granit Xhaka (Getty Images)

Everyone wants to know the secret behind Granit Xhaka’s transformation into a goalscoring midfielder — and to find the answer, you have to go back to his childhood.

Xhaka has been a revelation this season in an Arsenal team that sits top of the Premier League going into the final weekend of fixtures before the break for the World Cup.

The 30-year-old has scored four goals, more than he managed in the previous three seasons combined.

That may have come as a surprise to some, but Xhaka has never doubted his ability in front of goal.

“I was born like a striker,” he says. “No, really! Until I was 12 or 13 I was playing like a striker and then they put me in midfield. Now you know that, so let’s see how many people talk about it!”

Granit Xhaka has this season already scored more goals than the previous three combined. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Granit Xhaka has this season already scored more goals than the previous three combined. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

So the secret is out, but the challenge for opposition defences will be finding a way to stop Xhaka as he and Arsenal bid to maintain their early challenge to Manchester City.

Xhaka has been virtually ever-present for Arsenal this season, missing only 17 minutes of Premier League action.

That statistic does not surprise the Switzerland captain, who puts his availability down to his “genetics” and “mentality” — and he is not shocked that Arsenal are top of the table, either.

“I am not surprised, because in pre-season I had a good feeling at how everything was working,” Xhaka says. “The team spirit we built then was something I didn’t have at this club until now. I knew this season could be a special one for everyone, for ourselves, for the club.”

The unity in the Arsenal squad is in stark contrast to when Mikel Arteta took over from Unai Emery midway through the season in 2019, a period that Xhaka describes as “chaos”.

We have a lot of respect for Man City — but let’s see how far we can challenge them, as well as ourselves.

That team spirit was especially evident last weekend, when Arsenal players celebrated wildly on the pitch after their 1-0 win at Chelsea. Those celebrations were extra special for Xhaka, who conducted a TV interview in front of a jubilant away end as they sang his name.

Xhaka, however, has noticed the togetherness more in tough moments, such as when the squad learned last month that team-mate Pablo Mari had been stabbed in a supermarket attack in Italy. Mari, on loan at Monza, has had surgery and is recovering.

The Arsenal squad rallied together, contacting Mari and organising a shirt with his name on as a tribute during their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

“I spoke with him straight away, with his wife,” says Xhaka. “It makes me feel a lot of emotions. He was a team-mate and I was very close with him. It was something we players spoke about, but as well the club, what we can do for him.”

The Mari incident impacted Xhaka so deeply because, like the Spanish defender, he is a father. Xhaka has two children with his wife, Leonita, and he thinks they are another secret behind his Arsenal renaissance.

Granit Xhaka’s partnership with Thomas Partey has been key to Arsenal’s success under Mikel Arteta. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Granit Xhaka’s partnership with Thomas Partey has been key to Arsenal’s success under Mikel Arteta. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Believe me, two children are hard work!” he says. “But, thank God, I am sleeping very well. Since I have the kids my sleep is much better. I am going early to sleep and waking up early, instead of going to bed at midnight or 1am and waking up at 9am, for example.”

Not that Xhaka has time for much rest now, as he prepares to finish a busy period with Arsenal before going off to captain Switzerland at the World Cup.

He hopes his country, who are in a group with Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon, can do something “special” in Qatar, where he believes the level of football will be higher than usual at a major tournament.

“Sometimes after the season you are tired and you want to relax and go on holiday,” Xhaka explains. “But I think in the middle of the season to have like a World Cup can be something good. Sometimes you are so tired that you don’t have the power enough to play in the summer.”

Xhaka also wants to achieve big things with Arsenal, who are two points clear of Pep Guardiola’s City.

Many expect the reigning champions to prove too strong over the course of the season, but Xhaka wants the Gunners to embrace the challenge.

“We have a lot of respect for Man City because they [have been] doing this for many, many years, winning trophies, buying big players,” says Xhaka.

“But this is our challenge. It is a nice challenge to compete with one of the best teams in Europe. Let’s see how far we can challenge them, but as well ourselves.”

Latest Stories

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Starting pitchers

    The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t