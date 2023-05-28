Granit Xhaka gets perfect Arsenal farewell but decision over his future is sign of club’s bold transfer plans

(AFP via Getty Images)

Four years ago, the idea of Arsenal fans giving Granit Xhaka a standing ovation and singing for him to stay seemed unthinkable.

The midfielder was at rock bottom and desperate to leave Arsenal after a public falling out with fans and being stripped of the captaincy.

How times change, though, and Xhaka was given the perfect send-off by Emirates Stadium in what is expected to be his final game before he joins Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Xhaka deserved the standing ovation too after scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes of a 5-0 thumping of Wolves.

It all fed into the party atmosphere here as Arsenal finished the season in style and eased some of the pain from the last few weeks, where the title slipped out of their hands.

Wolves, it must be said, made it a comfortable afternoon’s work. Many of their fans turned up in Hawaiian shirts as they basked in the May sunshine, but it was their players who were on the beach.

They gave Arsenal far too much time and space, and were duly punished. It finished 5-0, but Mikel Arteta’s side could have had eight or nine on another day.

When the dust settles they will look back on this season as one of huge progress. They finished second, five points behind champions Manchester City. They scored 88 goals, a new club record. They won 26 League games, equalling a club record held by the Invincibles.

Such a scenario seemed unrealistic back in August and the mood going forward should be one of optimism as well as disappointment.

Arsenal’s performance here certainly sent fans home happy for the summer. Arsenal are preparing to go big in the transfer market and the fact Xhaka could leave is a sign of how bold their plans are.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed his best season to date, scoring nine goals, and says he feels fitter than ever. He is set, however, to join Bayer Leverkusen for £13million and, if this was goodbye, it was a perfect way to bow out.

Xhaka opened the scoring after 11 minutes and just three later, he had a second. He squandered a great chance for a hat-trick before the hour mark and, by the time he finally came off, fans were singing for him to stay.

Such a sight was incredible to witness when you consider back in 2019 Xhaka was being jeered off at the same stadium, and he asked to leave the following January. Now, he is a hero and leaves behind an Arsenal team that look destined for big things.

The future certainly seems bright and it was fitting that Bukayo Saka got their third, cutting in from the right to score.

Gabriel Jesus made it four after the break and Jakub Kiwior rounded off a perfect afternoon by scoring his first goal for the club.

By that stage, with 15 minutes to go, the party was in full swing at the Emirates. The title may not have come home this season, but fans’ faith has been restored.