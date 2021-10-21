Grandson of football great Joe Gibbs can wrap up a title of his own in Kansas Saturday

Ty Gibbs, grandson of Hall of Fame football coach and NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, can claim the ARCA Menards Series championship by starting his Toyota and taking the green flag in Saturday’s season finale, the Reese’s 150, at Kansas Speedway.

Gibbs, 19, has been the dominant driver in the series all season, winning 10 of 19 races — including the May 1 ARCA race at Kansas Speedway.

Here are five drivers to watch in the race that starts at 6 p.m. Saturday on NBC TrackPass:

Ty Gibbs, No. 18 Toyota

Gibbs not only has won 10 races this season, he has pitched three shutouts, leading all 100 laps at Kansas, all 200 laps at Bristol and all 150 laps at Milwaukee for Joe Gibbs Racing. No one had led every lap of an ARCA race since 2012. Gibbs also has won three Xfinity series races (Daytona road course, Charlotte and Watkins Glen) in 16 starts this season and will be entered in the Saturday night Xfinity race at Kansas.

Corey Heim, No. 20 Toyota

If anyone has a shot at beating Gibbs, it’s Heim, who has won six races this season and won the Kansas fall race in 2020. Heim, 19, trails Gibbs by 16 points in the standings, but he won’t be able to overtake him for the championship. Heim finished third in the May race for Billy Venturini Motorsports.

Nick Sanchez, No. 2 Chevrolet

Sanchez, 20, from Miami, Fla., is the top rookie in the series. Though he is still looking for his first win, Sanchez has eight top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes in 19 starts, with third-place finishes at Talladega, Toledo and Michigan. He was ninth at Kansas last May.

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Ford

Moffitt, 21, finished sixth in the May race at Kansas and eighth in 2020. Moffitt, of Trinity N.C., has made 44 career ARCA starts and has eight top five-finishes, including five this season. He was third at Phoenix and Mid-Ohio this year.

Brad Smith, No. 48 Chevrolet

Smith, of Shelby Township, Mich., is the elder statesman of the ARCA series. Smith, 53, has made 384 career starts without a win or even leading a lap but he’s always someone fun to watch until something breaks down in his driver-owned racecar.