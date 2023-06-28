Grandparents race for glory at Washington horse track: Watch speedy seniors run 40-yard dash

Betting on horses is a thing of the past! Time to place your money on your favorite grandparent.

Emerald Downs, a thoroughbred racing track in Auburn, Washington, held its first "grandparents race" on Sunday as part of its Grandparents Weekend. Over 20 elderly participants took to the tracks for a 40-yard foot race, according to TMX.

The video shows two runners tumble to the ground, but no serious injuries were reported.

During Grandparents Weekend, grandparents were granted free entry and prize drawings for grandparents, along with two stakes races.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington was the first to cross the finish line and was crowned the winner of the inaugural grandparents race.

We hosted our very first Grandparents race on our very first Grandparents Weekend.



Most likely the first time a sporting event celebrated Grandparents.



And now a video of the short race for Grandparents.



Racing next Saturday, Sunday and Monday (Fireworks Spectacular). pic.twitter.com/AajdRl6gSq — Emerald Downs (@EmeraldDowns) June 26, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grandparents race at Washington horse racing track Emerald Downs