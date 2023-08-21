Grandpa goes missing while operating his ‘flying machine,’ Minnesota family says

The search is on for a man who went missing while operating his personal aircraft, authorities in Minnesota say.

Denny Pechacek was flying an ultralight aircraft when he went missing Friday, Aug. 18, in the Hovland area, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. An ultralight aircraft is also known as a “powered parachute.”

The aircraft — called Peachacek’s “flying machine” — features a blue parachute and was expected to land at 7:15 p.m. Friday, his daughter-in-law said in a Facebook post.

“He is an experienced flier but things go wrong,” the daughter-in-law said.

It’s unclear if Pechacek had a pilot’s license. You do not need special certification to fly an ultralight, according to Northern Wilds Magazine, which profiled Pechacek in 2020.

“You strap it on your back, take a few steps, give it the gas and you are up,” he told the publication.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for Pechacek, but rugged land is making the hunt difficult, Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen told Northern News Now.

Sunday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in a ground search for Pechacek.

“He was known,” his son, Sean Pechacek, told Northern News Now. “A lot of people in the area know him and know him as that guy.”

Others know Pechacek simply as “grandpa.”

“No words to describe how I’m feeling right now but please pray for him to return home safe or keep positive thoughts for him,” Benjamin Nelson said in a Facebook post. “We need you back home grandpa.”

Hovland is in northern Minnesota along Lake Superior.

Dad among 4 dead in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash, son says. ‘Irreplaceable’

Grandpa dies on ‘bucket list’ hike while visiting Bali to celebrate birthday, family says