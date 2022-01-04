Grandpa fatally shoots intruder while grandkids and daughter are home, Oregon cops say

A 62-year-old grandfather fatally shot a man trying to enter his home while his grandkids and daughter were there, Oregon police said.

A 42-year-old man was attempting to break into a Salem home on Jan. 2 before he was shot by the resident, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two of the homeowner’s grandchildren and his adult daughter were in the home at the time, police said.

No one in the home was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting remained under investigation as of Jan. 4, and the case is being forwarded to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

