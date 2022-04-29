Grandmother plays the ages of her grandkids, wins $300,000, SC lottery officials say

Some of us have lucky numbers. For a grandmother from Midlands, South Carolina, those numbers were the ages of her five grandkids.

The woman, who had been playing the lottery with the numbers 2, 4, 13, 16 and 21 on and off this year, won a $300,000 prize, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“It was very surprising and exciting,” the woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, told lottery officials.

The woman bought a ticket at a Circle K in Columbia, South Carolina, played the five numbers and added a power-up to her ticket, according to the lottery.

She went to scan the ticket at a store a few weeks later and received a message to “claim at lottery,” the April 28 release says.

She went to the claims center and found out just how lucky her grandchildren’s ages were when lottery officials told her she’d won a $300,000 prize in the March 29 drawing.

The responsible grandmother said she plans on saving the money.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

